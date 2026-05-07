Red Sox May Not Miss Roman Anthony, Ranger Suárez for Much Longer

The Boston Red Sox took care of business against the Detroit Tigers and earned their first three-game series sweep of the season.

Boston doesn't have any time to wait around and celebrate, though. The Red Sox will be right back on the field on Thursday night back at Fenway Park as they begin a four-game series against the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays for the first time this season. The Rays have been one of baseball's biggest surprises in 2026 as they enter the series with a 24-12 record, just a half-game behind the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East and the top overall record in the American League.

The Red Sox have their work cut out for them, as they aren't at full strength. Fortunately, Boston got Sonny Gray back in the mix on Wednesday, but there are still some serious injuries impacting this club right now. Garrett Crochet, for example, is on the Injured List. Both Roman Anthony and Ranger Suárez are banged up as well, although they haven't been officially placed on the Injured List. Anthony is dealing with a right wrist sprain and Suárez is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Red Sox Stars Are Still Up In The Air

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Anthony hasn't been in the lineup since his early exit on May 4. Suárez's last start came on May 3 against the Houston Astros.

Fortunately, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the current hope for Boston is still that both of these guys avoid Injured List stints and return in the coming days instead.

"Not much in the way of injury updates today but Red Sox are still hopeful both Roman Anthony and Ranger Suárez will avoid the IL. Justin Slaten impressed in his rehab outing today and it sounds like it's either activation or one more rehab outing," Cotillo wrote.

This has been the case for the Red Sox the whole time, but the fact that the Red Sox are still "hopeful" is at least a sign that it hasn't been ruled out. Right now, Boston has Jake Bennett scheduled to go on Thursday night and Connelly Early scheduled to go on Friday night. Boston hasn't announced starters for Saturday, Sunday or Monday, so there is space for Suárez if he is healthy.

Boston's offense has started to turn a corner, but there's no denying the fact that the Red Sox are a better team when Anthony is playing. Hopefully, he's able to return during the Rays series.