Red Sox Could Cut Ties With 8-Time All-Star This Summer

If the Boston Red Sox continue to spiral out of control in the standings, they are going to have multiple pieces who could bring solid retuns back to the organization.

Jarren Duran has been a guy talked about a lot but it doesn't sound like the perception around the league right now is that he's the team's most valuable potential trade chip. Instead, ESPN's Jeff Passan gave that title to superstar closer Aroldis Chapman.

"Best player potentially available: Aroldis Chapman, RP," Passan wrote. "What to know: The Red Sox want to believe they can claw their way back into contention, and in the AL, anything is possible. But the hole they've dug themselves, combined with the lack of high-end relief pitching available at the deadline, puts Boston in the driver's seat to control that segment of the trade market.

The Red Sox Have A Star Worth Watching In The Trade Market

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) and Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"And seeing what contending teams are willing to pay for top-end relief arms, Chapman could generate an excellent return for a free-agent-to-be, and Garrett Whitlock could be among the best right-handed options should he return healthy from a knee injury."

Chapman has been untouchable so far this season for the Red Sox. The veteran lefty carried a 0.48 ERA and 25-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 2/3 innings pitched into the action on Thursday. He also had 12 saves entering the day. What he has been able to do this season is ridiculous. He's in the 91st percentile in fastball velocity and the 95th percentile in extension and arguably has been better than he was last year when he won the 2025 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award.

Passan's point about Boston potentially controlling the reliever trade market is interesting with Whitlock's name mentioned too. Good relievers typically go for a premium ahead of the trade deadline. If Boston made Chapman available, there's a contender out there that would likely give up multiple prospects for him. If Whitlock were to become available, the same could be said about him. Plus, he's under team control for two more seasons at just over $8 million and just over $10 million in club options.

Hopefully, this isn't a conversation that needs to be had. In a perfect world, Boston will find a way to right the ship and turn things around. Boston is trying and all of the rumors out there right now point to the club looking to add offense. But that can only go so far. Sure, Boston clearly wants offense. But if it doesn't get a deal done soon and turn this season around, the conversation will turn to giving up pieces and Chapman is the guy to watch.