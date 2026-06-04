Why a Red Sox-Padres Blockbuster Makes Sense for Both Teams

The Boston Red Sox took care of business on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, but that doesn't change the fact that the club needs more offense from the right side of the plate.

This was the case before Trevor Story got hurt and has only been amplified since. Story was supposed to be one of the club's most prominent and consistent righty hitters, along with Willson Contreras. But Story is on the Injured List and isn't going to be back for a while.

The Red Sox currently sit at 26-34 on the season and in last place in the American League East. Clearly, Boston needs more. On Wednesday, ESPN's Buster Olney joined the "Just Baseball Show" and noted that Boston is "aggressively" looking for a right-handed bat and that it could be a case that Boston is willing to take on a bad contract to get a deal done.

On Thursday, Olney doubled down on X on that report.

"Some trade stuff: Tigers are telling other teams: As of now, they're not selling. The sweep of the Rays will fuel their hope of climbing back into the AL race," Olney wrote. "The Red Sox are signaling to other teams that not only are they looking to add a right-handed bat, but they're also willing to spend [money] to do it. Right now, there is very little relief help available. Clubs looking for bullpen additions say even the worst teams won't talk bullpen swaps... yet."

The Red Sox Are Looking To Make Moves

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have been open about the fact that they are looking around. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made the point clear. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy also made the point clear. When Kennedy said the Red Sox were looking, he noted that there have been National League clubs "more engaged."

If the Red Sox are willing to take on money, one club they should be circling right now is the San Diego Padres. The Padres are loaded with big-money contracts and it was announced in early May that the club is in agreement to be sold for just shy of $4 billion. This isn't to say the Padres aren't trying to win. San Diego is 32-28 on the season and could very well make a run for a playoff spot. But there has been a lot of chatter about how the club needs to offload money and they have contracts worth looking at for Boston. Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr. are all on big-money, long-term deals. Tatis is just 27 years old. His deal isn't bad, by any means. He's under contract for eight more seasons beyond the 2026 season.

Bogaerts and Machado would be more in line with taking on bad money. Bogaerts has seven seasons left on his wild 11-year, $280 million deal. He's slashing .236/.309/.365 with eight homers and 27 RBIs in 58 games played. Machado has seven years left on his 11-year, $350 million deal. His deal may be too bad to pick up right now. He's owed just under $40 million per year over the next seven seasons. If he played like he did last season, it wouldn't be horrible, but he's batting .172 so far this season in 58 games.

The dream scenario would be Tatis becoming available. If Bogaerts were available, he could make some sense if the Padres kicked in some cash. Machado would need to completely turn his season around first. Still, with the Red Sox willing to take on some money, the Padres should be a team to watch.