Red Sox Could Trade Up to Four All-Stars At Deadline: Insider

As the Boston Red Sox look for a last-gasp escape from trade deadline seller destiny, we have to acknowledge that the odds are stacked against them.

Winning two games against the Seattle Mariners could be the start of something, but the Red Sox have been unable to sustain momentum at basically every turn of their season. Entering Sunday, their 31-43 record still had them tied for the fewest wins in the American League.

Looking ahead to the deadline on Aug. 3, the Red Sox could clean up on the market if they sell off their many former All-Stars. The question will be how many of those stars they see fit to trade, as a Sunday report indicated that the interest should be there across the board.

Insider sets tone for Boston's deadline

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bob Nightengale of USA Today listed four Boston veterans with All-Star appearances to their name (most with multiple) as targets of high interest for the various contending teams around the game.

"The Boston Red Sox will be on everyone’s speed dial next month with starter Sonny Gray, closer Aroldis Chapman, outfielder Jarren Duran and possibly first baseman Willson Contreras thought to be available," wrote Nightengale.

It's been said on this site before, but trading Contreras really would be a tough pill to swallow. Not only has he been the team's best hitter all season, but he's under control for each of the next two years, and in a worst-case scenario, the Red Sox could decline his 2028 club option if he underperformed next year.

If Contreras is safe, Duran becomes the most intriguing name to watch by far. When the entire outfield is healthy, he looks like the odd man out behind Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Roman Anthony. Yet, Anthony hasn't been able to stay healthy for the last year and a half, making Duran an important contributor when he's right.

It will be open season on Chapman and Gray if both stay healthy. Gray is a true rental, whereas Chapman gets locked in for a $13 million salary next year if he gets to 40 innings pitched (he's at 21 2/3 entering Sunday).