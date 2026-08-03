Red Sox Hold Jarren Duran, But His Future in Boston Is Murky

The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone and outfielder Jarren Duran is still a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Like the last few deadlines, there were points in which it didn't seem like that would be the case any longer. Last year, the rumors were loud and centered around the San Diego Padres. This past offseason, the rumors picked up steam again with the expectation that Boston would have an outfield logjam with Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Duran and Masataka Yoshida all healthy. That was the case to begin the season, but Anthony got hurt.

In the lead-up to the deadline, the Padres were connected to Duran again and the rumors intensified in general around the speedy outfielder. In early June, it was shared that Boston had a "steep" asking price for Duran, despite a tough season offensively. Over the last week, rumors picked up steam, despite Boston's hot streak. Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune even connected the Padres to Duran again.

The Jarren Duran Question Isn't Going Away

Jul 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) high-fives shortstop Andruw Monasterio (32) after a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he didn't get moved. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that Boston told Duran late in the process on Monday that he would be staying.

"Red Sox kept Jarren Duran and conveyed to him late during today’s trade window that they were keeping him. The playing time shuffle with Eli White, Jahmai Jones and others is of interest moving forward," Cotillo wrote.

This doesn't mean that the noise around Duran is going to likely end. When Anthony returns, the outfield logjam also will be back. Boston actually went out and landed a new outfielder on Monday in Eli White, formerly of the Atlanta Braves.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported earlier in the week that Boston is "expected" to trade him this winter.

"The Boston Red Sox, who had resisted trade overtures for outfielder Jarren Duran in the past, now are expected to trade him this winter," Nightengale wrote.

While Duran wasn't moved this summer, this question about his future unfortunately isn't going away anytime soon.

The trade question is going away, for now.

But, like last year, it's not completely gone. Hopefully, in the meantime Duran will be able to get his bat going without the added pressure and noise of the trade deadline. For Duran, he can lead this offense, when he is at his best. Unfortunately, the 2026 season has been a tough one. Still, the Red Sox clearly believe that the talent is there and he isn't going anywhere, for now. This winter could be a different story.