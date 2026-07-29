Red Sox Cut Ties With Catcher After 7 Months in Organization

The first few weeks after the Major League Baseball Draft are danger time for struggling farmhands, and on Tuesday, a Boston Red Sox minor-league catcher felt the repercussions.

Raudelis Martinez, a 24-year-old catcher from Cuba, was one of the Red Sox's selections in the minor-league phase of last December's Rule 5 Draft. He was assigned to Double-A Portland out of spring training, and didn't get many chances from that point forward to prove he belonged in the organization.

According to the official MLB transactions log, Martinez's time in the organization came to an end on Tuesday. The backstop was released from the Portland Sea Dogs' roster.

Raudelis Martinez released after Rule 5 selection

Fans watch the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees from the Green Monster seats April 23 at Fenway Park in Boston. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the major league Rule 5 process, a player who gets cut from the active roster gets offered back to the team that lost him in the draft. But because Martinez was a minor-league Rule 5er, he simply becomes a free agent, at liberty to sign with anyone -- either in affiliated ball or perhaps overseas.

In 25 games for the Sea Dogs, Martinez slashed .262/.279/.369 with one home run, 10 RBIs, two walks, and 17 strikeouts. He went on the development list for the first time on April 21 and had three stints there before his eventual release.

Before he was in the Boston system, Martinez spent five seasons in the Rays' organization. He never made it about High-A there, and spent his first 2 1/2 of those seasons in rookie ball. His best stint was a 26-game stay in the Dominican Summer League in 2022, when he produced a .936 OPS.

The Red Sox also released catcher Frederik Jimenez this week. He had been at Low-A Salem. There's been a lot of catcher movement post-draft, as Johanfran Garcia (a solid prospect) returned from the injured list and Nathan Hickey went to the development list.

While releasing Martinez won't be the most impactful move the Red Sox make all season, it's worth tracking all these transactions over time, because one never knows when a name might resurface with a rival organization.