Red Sox Hit With Disastrous Injury News on Curtis Mead: Report

One word: Pain.

The Boston Red Sox acquired Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals over the weekend to be the extra right-handed bat with thump they needed all season. It cost them Connelly Early to get Mead, and Early was a beloved member of the pitching staff and a potential rotation stalwart for the next half-decade.

Mead was then plunked on the hand in just his second plate appearance on a fastball from Athletics starter Jack Perkins on Monday night. Fans immediately feared the worst, and on Tuesday, it appears the worst has arrived.

Mead reportedly has broken wrist; headed to IL

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) acknowledges the dugout after hitting a two RBI double during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to a Tuesday report from Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, Mead sustained a broken wrist. That flew directly in the face of reports that came out late after Monday's game saying X-rays were negative.

As Cassell and others also reported, infielder Nick Sogard is expected to be recalled from Triple-A to replace Mead on the roster. But Sogard's Worcester Red Sox were scheduled to play in Norfolk, Va. on Tuesday night, and that's not a quick flight to West Sacramento, Calif.

So not only are the Red Sox without their exciting new infield bat for the foreseeable future (broken wrists can take several months to heal properly), but they'll be a man short on the bench for Tuesday's game.

Devastating is putting things mildly. Mead, who had 17 home runs and a 135 OPS+ on the season, was expected to serve as the new everyday second baseman. Now, that role falls back upon Anthony Seigler, whose defense has been very shaky of late.

If there's any silver lining at all, the Red Sox's front office now has to keep pushing the envelope. With Monday's trade deadline fast approaching, any advantage Craig Breslow and Co. thought they built by jumping the line on Mead has evaporated. To keep the momentum going on this playoff push, there's an urgent need for more offensive production.

It's not just a painful injury loss, but it's a setback to the Red Sox's skyrocketing playoff odds. Yet, there's still time before the deadline to soften the blow.