Trevor Story Rehab Assignment 'Feels Close' for Surging Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of their second-longest winning streak in franchise history right now after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game series over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Red Sox took down the Rays, 6-1, to improve to 50-48 on the season. Boston not only has the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot, but it's just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the No. 2 spot at this point. What the Red Sox have been able to do over the last few weeks has been absurd, to say the least. And what should scare other teams is the fact that Boston should get even better in the not-so-distant future.

For example, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is working his way back for the organization and he told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe that a minor league rehab assignment "feels close."

The Red Sox Will Get A Key Piece Back Soon

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Trevor Story, nearly two months removed from sports hernia surgery, said a minor league rehab assignment 'feels close,' but he didn’t want to commit to a timeline," Healey wrote.

Story hasn't played in a game since May 14. He landed on the Injured List because he underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia. At the time, it was reported that Story would miss between eight and 12 weeks. Right now, we're right in that window.

Story has been doing well in his rehab and was progressing "more quickly than expected" before the All-Star break. Towards the end of June, Story told Rob Bradford of WEEI that he felt like his return would be closer to eight weeks, rather than 12 weeks.

The Red Sox are firing on all cylinders right now, to say the least. But if the club could get the 2025 version of Story back, they could be even better. It's been talked about over and over again how Boston needs more right-handed pop.

Story can provide that when healthy. Last year, he had 25 homers and 96 RBIs and 31 stolen bases in 157 games played. He was a 4.1-WAR player. Now, of course, there's no guarantee that Boston would be getting that version back.

Story slashed .206/.244/.303 with three homers and 19 RBIs in 41 games before undergoing surgery. It's important to note that he was impacted by the injury for some time before the actual surgery. So, there's hope that he could take a big step forward now that he's inching towards full health.

He's not back yet, of course, but his time is coming. The second Story begins a minor league rehab assignment, a 20-day clock will begin before the club has to activate him. Boston wouldn't have to use the entire window if it thought Story was ready sooner.