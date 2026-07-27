Red Sox Demote Feel-Good Rookie to Make Room for Curtis Mead

Trading for Curtis Mead was a move to improve the Boston Red Sox's offense, and it was also a move that necessitated someone on that offense being demoted.

That was a tough calculation for the Sox to make, because during their recent 15-game winning streak, almost everyone was playing their role. And the player who ultimately got sent down wasn't the guy playing the worst baseball by any means -- it was just the guy who had the smallest amount of equity with the club before he came up for the first time.

As the team confirmed on social media and its official transactions log on Sunday, rookie infielder Tsung-Che Cheng was optioned to Triple-A Worcester as the corresponding move to add Mead to the active roster.

Mead in, Cheng out: What the swap does

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) grounds out resulting in an RBI during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cheng spent almost exactly a month on the major league roster, as he was called up on June 26 and sent down on July 27. While his offense wasn't going to win him any Silver Slugger Awards any time soon, he more than earned his spot with the work he did to stabilize the shortstop position.

Shortstop had been a total bugaboo for the Red Sox all season, as first Trevor Story, then Marcelo Mayer struggled mightily. Both wound up on the injured list, and Mayer's IL placement was the domino that fell for Cheng to make his Red Sox debut.

In the 14 games he played, Cheng only accrued a .600 OPS in 44 plate appearances. He did have some nice instances of situational hitting that helped lead to wins. It was on defense, though, that he did his best work.

Cheng played 116 innings at shortstop, fielded 42 chances, and did not make an error. That was good enough for one out above average at shortstop, per Baseball Savant, and his best play was the last out of the riveting game against the Baltimore Orioles last week that extended the winning streak to 14.

Need a moment for Cheng's catch too. pic.twitter.com/KbPb8gBDT5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 21, 2026

It would be no surprise to see Cheng back on the roster as a valuable bench infielder at some point this season. But seeing as Andruw Monasterio has outhit him over a larger sample size at shortstop, it was understandable for the Red Sox to make the move they did.