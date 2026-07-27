Red Sox 'Shut Down' for Astros-Jeremy Peña Blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox have already added one big bat this summer and it certainly sounds like they are looking to make another move.

Rumors have been swirling and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Boston is "not expected" to be done shopping. A handful of names have been tossed around. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Jeremy Peña of the Houston Astros or Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels are two players Boston has had interest in.

Arguably, Peña would be a better option for Boston, but unfortunately it doesn't sound like he is a realistic option. Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that Boston approached the Astros about the All-Star shortstop, but were shut down.

"The Red Sox are indeed interested in SS Jeremy Peña and SS Zach Neto," Alexander wrote. "On Peña: A league source tells me the Red Sox approached the Astros about the star SS and were shut down immediately. The Astros do not want to trade Peña, and industry sources are treating the Astros as buyers."

It Sounds Like The Red Sox Aren't Getting The Astros Shortstop

Jul 11, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) in action during the game between the Rangers and the Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Peña seemingly out of the mix, that would make Neto the most realistic, big-name shortstop option out there for the Red Sox. Shortstop has been a position talked about a lot when it comes to Boston with the deadline approaching. Neto has been the guy talked about the most over the last few days.

With each passing day, the idea of adding a shortstop makes more sense. The Red Sox sent Tsung-Che Cheng down to Triple-A to make room on the roster for newly acquired infielder Curtis Mead. With Cheng down in the minors, that leaves Andruw Monasterio seemingly as the club's everyday shortstop, for now.

Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer are both on the Injured List and are working their way back. Story seemingly is closer to a return than Mayer is, but both are working their way back.

There are just a few days left to go before the deadline and Boston fans won't have to wait much longer to see what's going to happen. Craig Breslow and the Red Sox's front office have been active already. Boston is four games above .500 at 54-50 and has already added one big bat. Between now and Aug. 3, keep an eye on the shortstop position, although unfortunately Peña doesn't appear to be a real option.