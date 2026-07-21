Red Sox Have Roster Crunch Coming When Trevor Story Returns

The Boston Red Sox are going to have a decision to make in the middle infield in the not-so-distant future.

Over the last few weeks, the middle infield has typically included Anthony Seigler at second base and Tsung-Che Cheng at shortstop. While neither is putting up explosive numbers, everything is clicking for the Red Sox right now, who won their 14th straight game on Monday night as they took down the Baltimore Orioles. Boston is riding its second-longest winning streak in franchise history right now.

Soon enough, the Red Sox are going to have to decide whether to keep the status quo, or make changes in the infield. That is because the club is getting healthier. On Monday, it was shared that both Marcelo Mayer and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have been cleared to take dry swings and begin a hitting progression. On top of them, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey noted that shortstop Trevor Story is "feeling good" and is hoping to begin a minor league rehab assignment "sometime in August."

How Will Boston Handle The Infield?

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Trevor Story said he’s feeling good, taking BP and machine work," McCaffrey wrote. "Lateral movements and sprinting is the final hurdle. He’s hoping to start a rehab assignment 'sometime in August.'"

Story has been trending up for a while. Over the weekend, he said that he "feels close" to a rehab assignment. Before the All-Star break, McCaffrey noted that he was recovering "more quickly than expected."

Overall, Story hasn't played in a game since May 14. He landed on the Injured List after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

When Story begins a minor league rehab assignment, a 20-day clock will be begin. That is the maximum amount of time a position player can stay on a rehab assignment before the club has to activate them, or send them down to the minors if they have options. The 20-day timeline isn't a requirement for all players, but it is just the maximum amount of time a position player could be on the Injured List.

The second Story is ready to go, Boston is going to have a decision on its hands. Do you sub Story back in at shortstop? Do you shift him to second base? Or do you even try him as the club designated hitter?

It's a real question. Right now, Story is in the 18th percentile in outs above average with -3. Plus, we should see Mayer back in the fold soon as well, who took over at shortstop before he got hurt. Then, of course, Cheng and Seigler have held it down well for the club in the middle infield while everyone else has been injured.

The Red Sox don't have easy decisions coming, but as long as the club keeps winning, it will dull the conversations elsewhere.