Red Sox Embarrassment Continues With All-Star Voting Update

At this point, there's hardly a day that goes by without an unpleasant reminder about how poorly the Boston Red Sox's season is going.

Monday was an off-day for the Red Sox, which seemed like a good day to decompress after the team's 40th loss of the season on Sunday night. But the first round of All-Star voting results came back, and let's just say Boston fans aren't stuffing the ballot boxes for their favorite team this year.

After back-to-back years of sending at least three representatives to the All-Star Game, the Sox may well be sending the minimum of one this year. And unless something miraculous happens, they won't have a starter.

Where Red Sox players landed in All-Star balloting

Jun 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the up-to-date fan voting totals. Baseball still goes with a full fan vote for its starting position players in the All-Star Game, whereas the coaches and players get to vote on the reserves and pitchers.

As usual, there were a few teams whose fans stood out for voting for their players perhaps a bit more than they deserved. But the Red Sox stood out on the other end of the spectrum, because most of their players didn't even earn mentions, while those who did were nowhere near the top.

First American League All-Star ballot update pic.twitter.com/aTyW6onm08 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 15, 2026

Boston had exactly one player rank in the top 10 at his respective position: Willson Contreras, who came in sixth among first basemen. He's frankly the only position player on the squad who deserves to be an All-Star, yet because Red Sox fans aren't turning up to the polls, he's got less than a third of the votes that leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has.

Meanwhile, the only other position players to even show up on the leaderboard for the Red Sox were Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran, who ranked 14th and 20th among outfielders respectively. That's even a bit of an indictment on the whole process, because off all the Boston outfielders, Ceddanne Rafaela is the closest thing to an All-Star.

It's hard to criticize fans for not making their voices heard when the Red Sox have been putting a grabby product on the field. So if there's anyone to blame here, it's pretty obviously the Sox themselves.