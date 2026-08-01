Red Sox's Willson Contreras Early Returns Positive After Scary Exit

The Boston Red Sox finished off their dominant month of July with a 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but there was a scare during the contest.

Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was hit in the head by a pitch from Will Klein in the third inning of Friday night's contest and was forced to exit early.

Will Klein knocked Wilson Contreras down on a pitch up and in, then two pitches later hit Contreras in the helmet.



Contreras walked to first base on his own power and is currently still in the game. pic.twitter.com/8xtfcuJw8g — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 1, 2026

Willson Contreras Update

Jul 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) draws a walk during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contreras left the game for precautionary reasons.

After the game, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that Contreras had some tests done initially after leaving that went well, but the club won't know where he's at until Saturday when he comes in.

"He's had some tests done so far, which have been fine," Tracy said. "The caveat to that is stuff like that with the head you're worried about a concussion, you've got to wait. Let him sleep. He's got to get up tomorrow and see how he feels in the morning. Do activity and that's the second part of that. So, good so far, but we have to wait and see how he feels tomorrow."

Any time a player is hit in the head, there is certainly fear over a potential concussion. When Contreras was hit by the pitch, he walked to first base. He was removed when the Red Sox came out to play defense afterward.

On the bright side, Tracy shared that the initial tests were positive. Obviously, that's what you would hope for. Now, it's a matter of that progress carrying over to the morning. The Red Sox have had a lot of bad luck when it comes to injuries this season, even after things initially seemed alright. Most recently, it was Curtis Mead. He was hit by a pitch on his hand/wrist and the team initially shared that it thought that it "dodged a bullet." Instead, Mead suffered a fractured wrist and landed on the Injured List.

So, when it comes to Contreras, this initial update is very positive. But now we wait.

Even after losing Contreras, the Red Sox were able to take down the two-time reigning World Series champions, on the bright side. Ranger Suárez got the start and pitched 4 2/3 innings while allowing three runs. Brayan Bello got the win after pitching four shutout innings out of the bullpen for Boston. Ceddanne Rafaela crushed a homer and now the Red Sox are 58-51 on the season. Now, the Red Sox are just 3 1/2 games out of the top Wild Card spot.