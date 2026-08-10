Red Sox Expected to Activate Adley Rutschman; Face Big Roster Decision

Adley Rutschman's Boston Red Sox debut is imminent, which is news every fan of the team will be excited to hear.

The three-time All-Star Rutschman was acquired a week ago Monday, and traveled with the team to work out ahead of the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. According to manager Chad Tracy (via Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald), the Red Sox expect Rutschman to be activated from the 10-day injured list in time for Tuesday's game.

Not only does Rutschman's impending activation have a major potential impact on Boston's chances of winning any of its upcoming games, but there's an impactful corresponding move needed for the roster that will cost someone their current role.

Tracy talks Rutschman's return, corresponding roster move

Aug 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox Jake Rogers hits a sacrifice fly to drive in a run against the Chicago White Sox in the twelfth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Rutschman's return, Tracy said activation on Tuesday was likely, but that it would take some time to get the 28-year-old ramped up to whatever his eventual innings load will be as the primary starter.

“I wouldn’t expect that you’d see him back there (catching) like, three days in a row, right out of the chute,” Tracy said, per Starr. “He hasn’t been down long, so don’t feel like his legs are completely out of shape, but … that’s probably a little much.”

But perhaps more consequentially, Tracy strongly hinted that the corresponding roster move would be getting one of the other two catchers -- Connor Wong or Jake Rogers -- out of the picture. Wong has an option and could be sent to Triple-A, while Rogers would need to be designated for assignment. But Rogers arrived a week ago in the same trade as Rutschman, whereas Wong has been a Red Sox for six years.

"It would be a challenge at this point in the year, with the amount of games we're playing right now, all the things we've gone through and how beat up the team is, and trying to make sure that you're doing your due diligence to keep people healthy. It might be a challenge to do that," Tracy said, via Starr.

This is nothing more than speculation, but we'd say it's more likely the Red Sox DFA Rogers, if only because A) it would be a tall ask from a pitching staff to get used to an entirely new catching duo in the middle of a stretch run, and B) they could save a spot on the 40-man roster for someone else by doing so.