Red Sox Seemingly Hit Jackpot With Adley Rutschman Wrist Rehab

The Boston Red Sox are firing on all cylinders right now, to say the least.

What can be said about the 2026 Red Sox that hasn't been said already? For the first few months of the season, the Red Sox were among the worst teams in baseball in general. Naturally, that led to the club taking plenty of heat. Then, things changed. Boston hasn't just been good since the end of June. They have been historically dominant.

Boston became just the 26th team in the World Series era (since 1903) to go at least 30-5 in a 35-game stretch. The 2026 Red Sox are the first team in franchise history to reach this mark. Boston has won games in pretty much every way imaginable. In some games, the rotation has gone out and dominated. In other games, the Red Sox's offense has erupted. In some games. both have happened. Thursday's contest between the Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox was the perfect encapsulation of the season Boston is having. Boston took down the White Sox, 12-11, in 13 innings. They became the first team in the modern era to score in five separate innings in the ninth inning or later.

This Boston club doesn't ever quit and reinforcements are on the way to make the team even better. Before Boston's marathon win over the White Sox, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that he believes All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman is "close" to going on a rehab assignment, as shared on X by Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.

Boston Is Just Getting Better

Jun 29, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said he thinks Adley Rutschman is 'close' to going on a rehab assignment but still has some boxes to check since the medical staff here didn’t oversee the early weeks of his injury and progression," Starr wrote. "Said Rutschman 'hit pretty aggressively today.'"

Rutschman hasn't played in a game in the majors since July 18 due to left wrist inflammation. Beforehand, he was slashing .251/.331/.433 with a .764 OPS, eight homers and 47 RBIs with the Baltimore Orioles.

While Rutschman hasn't played a game for the Red Sox yet, clips have popped up on social media of him working out as he progresses towards a rehab assignment.

Opened tik tok and Adley Rutschman was the first video I saw pic.twitter.com/Ga6IAQa4lL — Nasty Adley (@Devers_4_prez) August 6, 2026

Adley Rutschman getting some work in prior to tonight's game 💪 pic.twitter.com/zkbb0O1NKM — NESN (@NESN) August 5, 2026

Rutschman is getting field work in and has been hitting. The next step is a rehab assignment whenever he's ready. Then, it will be time for him to help Boston in its push to the playoffs.

Early on this season, nothing went right for Boston. Injuries piled up and there were points when it seemed like no matter what Boston did, it would find a way to lose games. Now, things are different. Boston tied the franchise record for wins in a row with 15. It got snapped, but that doesn't matter. Boston is currently riding an eight-game winning streak with one of the best catchers in baseball inching his way towards his Boston debut.

Things are going well in Boston.