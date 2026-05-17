What’s Behind Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Franklin Arias’ Strange Exit?

The Boston Red Sox earned a much-needed win on Saturday over the No. 1 team in baseball. Boston faced off against the Atlanta Braves and were able to come out on top, 3-2, thanks to a lights-out performance from Payton Tolle and a homer from Willson Contreras.

All in all, it was a very good day for the Red Sox up in the majors, but there were some loud questions down in the minors.

No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias has been tearing the cover off the ball. So far this season, he has played in 29 games and is slashing .349/.431/.642 with a 1.072 OPS, eight homers, 23 RBIs, four stolen bases and seven doubles. Arias has been incredible and recently moved into the top spot in the Red Sox's farm system after Tolle graduated from prospect status.

Right now, he's down with Double-A Portland, but he was removed in the fifth inning of the Sea Dogs' contest on Saturday. Beforehand, he had gone 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

The Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Was Removed From His Game

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When Arias was removed from the game, Red Sox fans certainly noticed. Earlier in the day, it was shared that Trevor Story would miss time on the Injured List with a sports hernia. Story is looking for more opinions, but if he needs surgery, it could be a month or two before he returns. Arias can play all over the infield. So naturally, with the Red Sox's offense struggling and the team's top prospect at a position of potential need removed from a minor league game early, it leads to questions. Could Arias be an answer for the Red Sox in the majors in the near future?

As of right now, it doesn't appear to be the case. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Arias was removed because of a "manager decision."

"Asked about why Franklin Arias was removed from Portland’s game and was told 'manager decision.'" Smith wrote on X.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo followed up and said there has been "no transaction or injury."

"'No transaction or injury,' a source said. Christopher Smith says 'manager decision.'"

This is still something to monitor. It's a bit odd to see the No. 1 prospect removed from a game without an injury or anything of that nature. He has played well enough to earn a trip to at least Triple-A Worcester. Could that come in the coming days?