Red Sox Fans Finally Have a Reason to Believe in Caleb Durbin

If the Boston Red Sox are going to scratch and claw their way out of the basement of the American League, they are going to need a few guys to get hot.

So far this season, Willson Contreras, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have been the Red Sox's most consistent hitters. All three have done their jobs but the rest of the lineup has been inconsistent around them. There have been times when guys got hot, like Jarren Duran in May, but outside of Contreras, Rafaela and Abreu, no one has been able to be as consistently good offensively. One guy who also deserves some credit is utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He's batting .277 in 47 games and has given the Red Sox depth all over the infield.

Caleb Durbin Is Turning A Corner

Jun 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Caleb Durbin (5) circles the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have the pitching necessary to turn things around, but they need a few guys to step up offensively. Despite all of the doom and gloom talk about the club, one thing that has been positive over the last few days has been the fact that it seems like young infielder Caleb Durbin may be really turning a corner.

Durbin has gotten a lot of heat this season because of his struggles offensively. He's been very solid defensively and is in the 80th percentile in outs above average. But his bat hasn't gotten going to the point it did last year when he slashed .256/.334/.387 with a .721 OPS. We're starting to see it change, though. In his last seven games, Durbin has gone 7-for-25 (.280) with four homers and five RBIs.

Now that's the guy the Red Sox were hoping that they were getting when they traded Kyle Harrison and David Hamilton this past offseason. After launching another homer on Friday, Durbin has now homered in back-to-back games and has given the club some unlikely pop it has desperately needed.

If this version of Durbin is here to stay, it will help to change the perception of the lineup. Again, Contreras, Rafaela, and Abreu have been consistent all season. If Durbin could add to that group, Kiner-Falefa stays steady and another guy or two step up, all of a sudden we're talking about a team that can go on a run with this starting rotation. That's thinking a bit ahead, but the recent performance from Durbin is optimistic, to say the least.