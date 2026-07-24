The Franklin Arias Era Is Getting Closer for the Red Sox

Over the next week, there's going to be plenty of chatter about various right-handed bats the Boston Red Sox could target.

Catcher and the middle infield have been spots already talked about a lot with shortstops Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels and C.J. Abrams from the Washington Nationals mentioned, along with catcher Shea Langeliers of the Athletics, among others.

The trade deadline is clearly the biggest talking point around the league right now, but Boston now has another electric right-handed bat just one step away from the big leagues down in Triple-A. On Thursday, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports reported that Red Sox No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias is being promoted to Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox Promoted Franklin Arias

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Franklin Arias is being called up to join the Worcester Red Sox," Cassell wrote.

Arias has been incredible down in the minors this season. The 20-year-old played in 75 games with Double-A Portland before his promotion and slashed .318/.407/.587 with a .993 OPS, 19 homers, 52 RBIs, five stolen bases, 17 doubles, and one triple.

The thing that makes Arias stand out this season is the power numbers. Arias is in his fourth season in professional baseball. Before 2026, his career high in homers in a season was nine, which he set back in 2024 in 87 games down in rookie ball and Class-A.

Arias came out of the gate hot this season with a power surge. At the time, it was too early to know if he unlocked a new part of his game, or if it was a fluke. The 75-game sample is enough to say that the power is here, and that makes Arias significantly more interesting as a prospect. He can play solid defense at either middle infield spot, has hit for average, and has good speed. Power was the thing he was missing. But he has found it.

If Arias can continue his hot streak in Triple-A, he could very well end up being an option for the Red Sox at some point this season. If the Red Sox could get through the deadline by adding a big bat, like Langeliers, behind the plate, maybe Arias could be the middle infield option without having to go out and deal prospects away.

On the other hand, with the deadline approaching fast, Arias is a much more interesting trade chip now as well because he is one step away from the big leagues. If the Red Sox are looking to pull off a blockbuster deal, a team may be more willing to go after Arias because he's on the doorstep to the big leagues. That's speculation, but also another angle to this move.

The timing is good. Arias deserved the promotion and now is in striking distance of the big leagues.