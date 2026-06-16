Red Sox Finally Find Silver Lining After Roman Anthony MRI

The Boston Red Sox are missing their top overall offensive player right now in Roman Anthony, but there was at least a somewhat positive update on Tuesday.

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe was among a handful of reporters to share on X that Anthony has undergone another MRI on his partially torn ring finger CMC ligament and it came back clean and showed that it is healing. On top of this, he reported that Garrett Crochet had begun throwing plyo balls in his road to recovery.

"Roman Anthony had a follow-up MRI that showed continued healing of his injured wrist/hand ligament, but has yet to resume swinging," Speier wrote. "Garrett Crochet started throwing plyo balls, but hasn’t gotten to throwing baseballs."

The Red Sox Got Positive Updates On Tuesday

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a single against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This is a clearly positive update, although it doesn't mean that a return is imminent, by any means. There have been enough updates about Anthony to this point to know that there's a lot of work to do so. He needs to progress in his healing to the point in which he's able to swing a bat again. He previously progressed to the point of hitting balls off tees, but he felt pain and was shut down.

He's not back up to that level, but an MRI showing clear signs of improvement is all the fanbase can ask for at this point. On Monday, Speier shared a column in which Dr. Mark Cohen of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University shared that in 32 years of practicing, he had never heard of a ring finger-isolated CMC ligament tear, which is what Anthony is dealing with.

We're still a ways away from seeing Anthony back on the field donning a Red Sox jersey, but this is a step in that direction. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy made that point clear on Tuesday, as transcribed by Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.

"Everything looked good, healing properly. That does not mean that because the picture said that that it’s like he’s hitting today," Tracy said. "Just means that — did a follow-up at the six-week mark just to see things if things are looking good. It’s still gonna be at his progress and how he feels and the medical staff will determine each day if he’s going to swing and try and see where we’re at. And we’ll progress based on medical and his feelings. But definitely a positive step there.”

On the Crochet front, the fact that he's throwing anything is a positive sign. There was a scare out there last week with conflicting information about the severity of his injury that he cleared up.

Boston needs these two guys back if it wants to really turn the season around. Unfortunately, neither are imminent to return, but both are progressing. That's a glimmer of hope that Boston fans certainly have needed. Hopefully, the club can stack some wins and get closer to .500 and then really take off when these guys return.