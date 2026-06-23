Red Sox Get Discouraging Garrett Crochet News Amid Disaster Season

In a season full of bad days, the Boston Red Sox had one of their worst overall days of the 2026 season on Monday.

There was a bit of hope early in the day. It was reported that Red Sox ace was scheduled to undergo further testing to see how his shoulder is healing and whether or not he would be cleared to throw in the near future. He has been using plyo balls, but not the real thing as he builds the strength in his shoulder back up. Unfortunately, he'll have to wait a bit longer to throw.

Before the game on Monday against the lowly Colorado Rockies, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that Crochet won't begin throwing yet, as shared on X by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"Garrett Crochet won’t begin throwing yet, Chad Tracy said," Healey wrote on X. "He had a scheduled reevaluation of his shoulder [Monday], and it showed that he is 'improving,' per Tracy. But not enough to take that next step."

Garrett Crochet Isn't Ready To Throw

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Ian Browne followed up and shared that it's "hard to see any scenario" in which Crochet is back on the mound for Boston before August.

Boston has one of the best rotations in baseball, but it's still a disaster to lose your ace for two months and there's no sign of a return imminent. Crochet's last start came on April 25. As of writing, it's June 23, just about two months to the day. If Crochet really doesn't return until August, then we will still have over one month left to wait. When Crochet is ready to throw, it will take a significant build-up before he's ready to pitch in games as well.

Another example of Boston being unlucky this season. There was a time when Crochet landed on the Injured List that the team hoped it would be a minimum stay. Clearly, that didn't happen.

On top of all of this with Crochet, Boston somehow suffered its worst loss of the season on Monday night. The Red Sox dropped back down to 14 games below .500 at 31-45 after blowing a 2-0 lead against the Rockies in the ninth inning with Aroldis Chapman on the mound. He hadn't blown a save since last July. Well, the streak snapped at a bad time and the Rockies loaded the bases and then cleared them with a walk-off triple.

So, on the same day, Boston's ace wasn't cleared to throw and the Red Sox reached a new rock bottom. A bad day, to say the least.