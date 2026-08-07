Red Sox Open to Bold Garrett Crochet Move for Playoff Push

The Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in baseball by a wide margin and it sounds like there's a chance that it could get another massive weapon before the 2026 season comes to a close: Garrett Crochet.

Boston's ace hasn't pitched in a big league game since April 25, but he's working his way back into the conversation. Crochet has started throwing and has reached 50-60 feet. Since landing on the Injured List back in April, Boston has been careful with the two-time All-Star. He initially went on the Injured List with shoulder inflammation and had a setback in his recovery with his lat.

It's been a tough season for the big lefty, but he's finally trending in the right direction. If he can keep it up, there's at least a chance that Boston fans could see him out of the bullpen before the season comes to a close. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy didn't shut down the idea on Thursday, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Garrett Crochet Has Been Out Since April

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) looks on during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If he’s healthy and right, and he looks like Garrett Crochet, I think we’d be foolish not to consider that,” Tracy said of Boston considering Crochet for a bullpen role if he's unable to build up and start before the season ends.

Crochet also sounds open to the idea.

"There’s no ego about it," Crochet said. "It’s something I’ve done before. Like I was just saying, any way possible I can help this team achieve the goal we set out in spring training, the goal that every team sets out to achieve. If I could help us achieve it, I don’t really care what the role is.”

It's important to note that this is all contingent on Crochet's health. He has started throwing, which is a great sign. But he has been out since April, so it's going to take time to build up, even if he does join the bullpen. This is all a moot point if Crochet has another setback, or anything of that nature.

The Red Sox just bolstered the bullpen even further before the trade deadline by going out and acquiring Erik Miller, who has a 2.57 ERA in 40 appearances, from the San Francisco Giants. Imagine if the club could add a healthy Crochet to the mix as well?

Right now, the Red Sox are leading the majors with a 2.89 bullpen ERA. The closest team to Boston is the New York Yankees with a 3.11 bullpen ERA. That's absurd. One thing that has certainly helped Boston in that department is the fact that Brayan Bello has been ridiculous out of the bullpen this season.

The Red Sox are 63-51 on the season and have been the most dominant team in the league since the end of June. Right now, Boston is riding an eight-game winning streak just after wrapping up a franchise-best 15-game winning streak. If Crochet can take the mound again before the 2026 season comes to a close, that's just going to give Boston an even better chance of making a deep playoff run.