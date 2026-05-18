Red Sox Get Good Carlos Narváez News After Early Exit

Injuries, injuries and more injuries. That has been the story of the season so far for the Boston Red Sox.

It seems like each time one person returns, another leaves a game early. On Sunday, Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez left early as Boston lost against the Atlanta Braves. After the game, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that X-rays came back negative on his middle finger on his right hand on Sunday.

"Carlos Narváez said he 'felt something' in his middle finger on a slide Friday. It bothered him today after he hit a ball off the end of the bat," Healey wrote. "'When I took off my glove, it was a little sideways, so I just put it back,' he said nonchalantly. X-rays were negative."

Carlos Narvaez said he "felt something" in his middle finger on a slide Friday. It bothered him today after he hit a ball off the end of the bat.



"When I took off my glove, it was a little sideways, so I just put it back," he said nonchalantly.



X-rays were negative. https://t.co/xzv2WPC33c — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 17, 2026

The Red Sox Catcher Left Early On Sunday

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) and pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy was asked about Narváez and didn't sound concerned and noted that he jammed his finger and wanted to come back into the game.

"Just a little jam of his finger here," Tracy said. "He felt something on his swing. He wanted to continue, but it was sore. It was best to get him out of there with that score."

Doesn't sound like anything serious on the Carlos Narvaez front. Just a jammed finger while swinging. He wanted to stay in the game, but they were trying to be careful. pic.twitter.com/5HOHkomhfz — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 17, 2026

It's never good when you hear about a guy leaving a game early. But it certainly sounds like he's going to be alright. The next test will be seeing if he is in the lineup on Monday night when the Red Sox face off against the Kansas City Royals on the road.

Injuries were a big story throughout the weekend for the Red Sox. Shortstop Trevor Story was placed on the Injured List due to a sports hernia. Right now, it's unclear how much time Story will miss. Story is seeking multiple opinions on the injury. But if he does end up needing surgery, he could miss between six and 10 weeks.

Roman Anthony is still working his way back and he fortunately will start swinging on Monday. Fellow Boston star Garrett Crochet is still on the shelf as well, but he has been throwing.

Injuries certainly are impacting this club right now, but the Red Sox fortunately got positive news about Narváez. That's something Red Sox fans can at least be optimistic about.

It was a tough weekend for the Red Sox overall. Hopefully, the Red Sox will have some better luck over the next few days when they face the Royals.