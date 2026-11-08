Red Sox Have Good Reason to Watch Teoscar Hernandez-Dodgers Situation

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, you should be excited about the upside of the organization heading into the 2027 season.

It's early, of course. But Boston arguably should be considered the best team in the American League on paper right now. There isn't another team in the American League that is as elite, on paper, in the rotation, bullpen and in the lineup. Now, of course, Boston could use some more power this winter. But the vast majority of the lineup already looks good on paper. The designated hitter spot is the only area the club really needs to bolster. While discussing the upcoming MLB general manager meetings, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe dropped an intriguing name who should have Craig Breslow's attention: Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Breslow could use the face-to-face time with rival teams this week to put together a trade," Abraham wrote. "With the Dodgers trying to get younger, trading for Teoscar Hernandez to DH could fit. Hernandez is 34 and signed for $22.2 million for next season with $8 million deferred. He has a team option for 2028. At this stage of his career, Hernandez profiles more as a DH than a corner outfielder. But that option in Los Angeles is blocked by Shohei Ohtani."

The Red Sox Should Keep An Eye On Teoscar Hernandez

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) looks on before game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The idea of pursuing Hernandez makes almost too much sense. That's in large part because the Red Sox have tried to bring Hernandez to town in the past. Boston pursued Hernandez ahead of the 2024 season, but missed out on him to the Dodgers. At the time, he joined the "Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast and shared that Boston offered him a two-year, $28 million deal. He landed with the Dodgers instead.

BIB on the Go: Teoscar Hernandez Details Why He DIdn't Land In Boston

Listen here ➡️ https://t.co/N1LW7SV0i2 pic.twitter.com/8PA0nMKQUz — Baseball Isn’t Boring (@BBisntBoring) July 18, 2024

Hernandez is under contract for the 2027 season and then has a 2028 club option as well and he can still play. In 2026, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 64 runs in 125 games played. Plus, he hit .267. The year before, he hit 25 homers and drove in 89 runs in 134 games played. The Dodgers are fortunate to have him right now, but they don't have much space where Hernandez would play. Which could benefit Boston. The Dodgers' designated hitter spot is occupied and the outfield is deep. That certainly could make Hernandez expendable, as Abraham pointed out.

If the Red Sox could get the Dodgers on the phone, this is the type of move that arguably would be similar to adding Willson Contreras last offseason. At the time, fans weren't necessarily sold on the move, but then Contreras broke out in Boston.

His swing was made for Fenway Park. Hernandez is another player who may not move the needle a lot on paper right now, but playing 81 games at Fenway Park would be great for him and he would give the Red Sox the right-handed power they need. Plus, he's an 11-year veteran and two-time World Series champion. That type of experience also would be important to add.

Boston tried to bring Hernandez to town before. With a weak free agent class, the Red Sox arguably should look to the trade market and give the Dodgers a call.