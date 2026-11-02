Red Sox-Dodgers Teoscar Hernandez Prediction Is Just What Boston Needs

If the Boston Red Sox can come out of the offseason with a clear-cut slugger added to the organization, it would be a big win.

Boston doesn't have to reinvent the wheel this offseason. It doesn't need multiple starters, like last offseason. Boston had the best bullpen in baseball in 2026 and the vast majority of it is still in place right now. Most of the lineup is in place as well. All Boston needs is a little more power and the easiest ways to do so would be by adding an everyday designated hitter, or targeting a middle infielder and shifting either Trevor Story or Curtis Mead to DH. On Monday, MassLive.com shared a column with predictions from Sean McAdam, Christopher Smith and Chris Cotillo. While predicting the "most significant" trade addition coming to Boston, McAdam dropped a name that Boston fans should be familiar with and who the Red Sox absolutely should go out and try to get.

"Teoscar Hernandez," McAdam wrote. "Hernandez has been a Sox target before and the Dodgers have plenty of young outfielders to replace Hernández. He could serve as a fourth outfielder or part-time DH."

The Red Sox Need More Power

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hernandez is someone who Boston has shown interest in before. Back in 2024, the Red Sox were one of the teams that showed interest in Hernandez in free agency. But he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead. Hernandez may not have the draw that someone like Elly De La Cruz does, but he absolutely would help Boston. He'd fit the description of someone who could come in and be a designated hitter on an everyday basis.

In 2026, he hit 16 home runs, drove in 64 runs and batted .267 in 125 games played. That production alone would give Boston the type of boost that it needs from the right side. Plus, he's set to make just over $17 million in 2027, which wouldn't break the bank. In 2028, he has a $15 million club option. Before the 2026 season, he hadn't hit fewer than 25 home runs in a season since 2020. So, there's reason to believe that next year he'll get back over 20 long balls at least, if he can stay healthy.

For the Dodgers, they have big-name talent — and big money — all over the place. This offseason, the finances of the league are up in the air with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire in December. If Los Angeles is looking to offload some cash this offseason, an easy way to do so would be by making Hernandez available. Boston had interest in Hernandez in the past and he still could help this team right now. If the Dodgers make him available, Boston should absolutely try to make this prediction come true. It would cost far less than going out and getting someone like De La Cruz.