Red Sox Have Plenty To Sell Besides Aroldis Chapman, Sonny Gray

If the Boston Red Sox don't start a long winning streak in the very near future, we certainly will see changes ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The deadline is coming on Aug. 3 and the buzz around Boston already is loud. On Sunday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Sonny Gray is "open for a conversation" about waiving his no-trade clause with Boston. That's not all, though. While discussing the trade deadline and guys who could be on the move, Healey also mentioned Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Patrick Sandoval, Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Danny Coulombe, Willson Contreras and Jarren Duran as guys to watch for various reasons.

"The Sox don’t have many other pending free agents," Healey wrote. "Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Patrick Sandoval are on the list, though both are on the injured list. Aroldis Chapman’s 2027 option vests when he reaches 40 innings (and finishes the season healthy). Garrett Whitlock has a $10.5 million team option for next year. Danny Coulombe is on a one-year deal. All are trade candidates.

"The Red Sox can consider trading those under team control beyond 2026, too, including Willson Contreras (who also has a no-trade clause) and Jarren Duran."

Who Will Be On The Move?

Jun 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) and catcher Carlos Narváez (75) smile after defeating the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

As trade chatter has grown around the Red Sox, all of these guys have been mentioned at times. Sandoval seemed like he was going to be traded this past offseason, but Boston didn't find a deal and he hasn't pitched in a big league game yet this season. He's on a minor league rehab assignment right now, though. Kiner-Falefa just landed on the Injured List, but has been a positive for the organization this season and is batting .277. Chapman has been the team's most talked-about overall trade candidate because he's arguably the best closer in baseball right now.

Earlier in June, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that Boston "fielded calls" on Chapman, Whitlock, and Justin Slaten, but wasn't willing to move them at the time. Now, it'll be interesting to see what happens. Coulombe is a rental and certainly should be considered.

Hopefully, Contreras isn't on the move this summer. He has been the team's best overall hitter and isn't a rental. Plus, he has a no-trade clause. Duran has control left, but the Red Sox still have an outfield logjam to worry about when Roman Anthony gets back. If Boston is going to trade anyone with years of control left, it should be Duran.

All in all, Boston will be watched closely in the trade market.