Red Sox Keeping CBO Craig Breslow, But Is That the Right Call?

Although the Boston Red Sox have had a disaster of a season so far, they are not making a change with their top decision maker in the baseball operations department.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been under a microscope as the losses have piled up for the organization, but Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported on Monday that Boston isn't currently considering moving on from Breslow.

"The Red Sox are not considering firing chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, a team source said Monday night," Healey wrote. "Further, amid the team’s underperformance — and speculation that Breslow may be on the hot seat — the club’s ownership hierarchy has not even discussed making a change, the source said. That represents a measure of clarity at a time when the Red Sox, in Breslow’s third season as the top baseball executive, are navigating an uncertain middle portion of the season."

While speculation and rumors have been loud, it's really not shocking that the club isn't considering a mid-season change right now. If the Red Sox weren't sold on Breslow, why would they have fired manager Alex Cora and a handful of coaches early on? At the time the Red Sox fired Cora and co., Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made it clear that Breslow made the call and ownership supported him.

The Red Sox Aren't Making A Change

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite Boston's bad season, that's the biggest piece of supporting evidence in Breslow's favor right now. If the Red Sox were to listen to Breslow's recommendation to overhaul the coaching staff only to fire the decision maker just a couple of months later, it would make the franchise look even more dysfunctional than it has.

When the season comes to an end, it will be interesting to see how Boston handles the topic then, especially if the struggles continue throughout the season and Boston misses the playoffs.

Boston clearly still believes in this club. On Monday, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the club is looking for a right-handed bat aggressively enough that ownership has gotten involved.

The doom and gloom chatter isn't going away anytime soon, unless Boston starts winning. But don't expect another massive shakeup in the front office at this time. It's clearly not happening. If you're a Red Sox fan, you're best hope is the organization finding some bat in the trade market, getting healthier, and hopefully turning the season around.