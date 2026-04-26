Red Sox Betting Everything on Craig Breslow After Alex Cora Exit

The Boston Red Sox opted to move on from manager Alex Cora on Saturday. The decision shocked the baseball world and the dust hasn't fully settled around the league on the call.

It's still April. There's a lot of season left and Boston had a World Series-winning manager with the club who is widely respected around the league. Clearly, Cora is still respected around the league, despite the slow start to the 2026 season. So much so that there already has been some buzz about where he could land next with the Philadelphia Phillies floated as a fit immediately.

So, with the Red Sox opting to move on from Cora, who made the call? Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy insinuated that it was chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's call to make while speaking to the media on Sunday.

Craig Breslow Is Running The Show

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"We hired Craig to be our chief baseball officer," Kennedy said. "He runs the baseball operations. We are a front office-led baseball operation. Our job is to support the entire group the best we possibly can. That's what we did in this instance."

This comes after ESPN's Buster Olney shared a similar sentiment on about this being Breslow's organization at this point as questions have surfaced about a potential power struggle between the two.

"Boston had underperformed early in the season, certainly, but this firing has shocked many around the industry because of its timing and because of Cora's stature among managers," Olney wrote. "One rival evaluator: 'How does firing one of the best managers in the game make it better?' An hour after Saturday's game, the Boston coaching staff was about to follow through on plans to go to dinner, but Cora then texted the group that something came up — and a number of those on the text chain were fired.

"This is a full flex by Craig Breslow, head of baseball operations for the Red Sox. He didn't hire Cora, and now he is firing him. In the long and storied Red Sox 'Game of Thrones' in owner John Henry's tenure, Breslow comes out on top; this is his organization, unequivocally."

It arguably shouldn't have come to this. Boston has the potential to still be really good this season. But the campaign didn't begin as expected and now changes have been made. The roster isn't perfect and Cora could've been better as well. But did the club need this drastic of a change 27 games in? Only time will tell. What is clear, is that Breslow is running the show.