Red Sox Unlikely to Trade Jarren Duran Amid Boston's Hot Streak

We're exactly two weeks away from the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and the Boston Red Sox could provide some sparks.

Boston is the hottest team in baseball and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has shown in his tenure with the organization that he isn't afraid to make a splash in the trade market. This past offseason, the Red Sox went out and acquired Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals in separate trades to go along with Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers, and Jake Bennett from the Washington Nationals, among others.

The trade market is where Breslow has had his most success while leading the Red Sox. Between now and the deadline, Boston will be a team to watch, especially if it keeps its absurd 13-game winning streak going. Breslow already shared with Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that the club has had "exploratory conversations" with other teams about deals.

Will Jarren Duran Get Through The Trade Deadline With Boston?

Jul 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston has momentum, an aggressive decision-maker and should be looking to make a run this season. A few weeks ago, things were different. A handful of guys were talked about as trade chips, including Jarren Duran, Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman. Now, things are different. One example of this was the fact that FanSided's Robert Murray acknowledged that no team "has met" Boston's asking price for Duran and specifically threw cold water on the idea of a deal while specifically citing the San Diego Padres.

"[AJ Preller] would surely love this," Murray wrote. "But the Red Sox seem unlikely to sell, and Duran has had a super high value in trade talks that no team has met. I can’t see that happening this year."

Duran was connected to the Padres in rumors last season and even this season a few weeks ago. Last year, the Red Sox "quickly rejected" a proposal for Duran that would've brought Dylan Cease, Ethan Salas and another prospect to town, per MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

Duran has mightily struggled offensively so far this season. He is slashing .190/.254/.340 with a .594 OPS, 13 homers and 48 RBIs. If Duran was available, the club certainly couldn't get as much back for him as they would've last year. We made the case for the Red Sox to call up the Padres about a deal because of the fact that there are rumors out there that the Padres could try to package Xander Bogaerts and Mason Miller together to offload Bogaerts' contract. That's the type of deal that should get Boston thinking about moving Duran, even if a deal is unlikely.

As Murray noted, a deal involving Duran certainly shouldn't be considered likely this season. But these next two weeks are going to be hectic.