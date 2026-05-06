Red Sox Notes: Boston Turning a Corner; Roman Anthony's Wrist Injury

Are the Boston Red Sox finally starting to turn things around?

It's been a tough season for the Red Sox, to say the least. If you look at the club's overall record, it's all you need to see to show that the season hasn't been smooth. Boston entered the day on Wednesday sporting a 15-21 record. While this is the case, there are signs of life.

Red Sox Under Chad Tracy

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) stands in the dugout before a game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After firing Alex Cora and a handful of coaches, the roster doesn't look extremely different for the Red Sox, outside of the injured guys. Garrett Crochet is on the Injured List right now and Roman Anthony is day-to-day with a wrist sprain. But Boston has started to turn things around a bit. Since firing Cora, the Red Sox are 5-4 over their last nine games. In comparison, Boston was 10-17 when Cora was fired. So, it may not sound like a massive difference, but being one game over .500 over their last nine games is better than being seven games below .500, like they were beforehand across their first 27 games.

The offense has started to find its footing as well. Over the last nine games, Boston has scored five runs or more four times, including each of the first two games of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Boston even put up 10 runs on Framber Valdez on Tuesday before he got ejected. All in all, it looks like the club has some life.

Roman Anthony Injury

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The other biggest story for the Red Sox right now is the fact that Anthony is dealing with a wrist injury. He hurt his wrist in the Red Sox's contest against the Tigers on Monday and flew back to Boston to see a specialist on Tuesday. Fortunately, he seemingly has avoided anything serious, for now.

Anthony's X-rays came back negative and then the young outfielder was diagnosed with a right wrist sprain. It was shared that the initial hope for the club was that Anthony would not need a stint on the Injured List and would be able to return in the coming days. This is what Boston needs. Before Anthony went down, he was starting to get hot at the plate. Before the contest against Detroit on Monday, Anthony had gone 6-for-17 in his previous four games with two doubles. The Red Sox are starting to turn things around in general, but they need Anthony at his best to really get over the hump.