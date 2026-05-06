Red Sox vs. Tigers Lineup: Marcelo Mayer Returns, Roman Anthony Still Out

The Boston Red Sox will look for a sweep on Wednesday night, but unsurprisingly won't have Roman Anthony in the lineup when they do so.

Boston will send Sonny Gray to the mound in his big return from the Injured List, but Anthony will miss another game as the Red Sox conclude a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. The Red Sox outfielder is dealing with a right wrist sprain and is currently day-to-day.

In the first two games of the series, the Red Sox's offense started to find some life with five runs on Monday and 10 runs on Tuesday against Framber Valdez. On Wednesday, Boston will go for the sweep up against Tigers righty Jack Flaherty, who has a 5.90 ERA across his first seven starts so far this season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Boston shared its final lineup for the series and Masataka Yoshida returned to the mix as the club's designated hitter and Marcelo Mayer was back in the mix after sitting on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox Lineup Vs. Detroit Tigers (May 6, 2026)

Apr 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) celebrates in the dugout with team mates after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

1. Jarren Duran, LF

2. Willson Contreras, 1B

3. Wilyer Abreu, RF

4. Trevor Story, SS

5. Masataka Yoshida, DH

6. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

7. Marcelo Mayer, 2B

8. Carlos Narváez, C

9. Caleb Durbin, 3B

Detroit Tigers Lineup

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) slides safely into home plate to score a run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

1. Kevin McGonigle, SS

2. Matt Vierling, CF

3. Colt Keith, 3B

4. Riley Greene, LF

5. Dillon Dingler, C

6. Kerry Carpenter, RF

7. Zach McKinstry, 2B

8. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

9. Jace Jung, DH

For the Red Sox, there's a real chance this club is starting to find something, even with Anthony out. Boston is 5-4 since interim manager Chad Tracy took over and now will face another struggling starter on Wednesday. It's not a guarantee, by any means, that Boston will find success. Framber Valdez was having a strong season before he erupted against Boston on Tuesday night.

Boston enters the contest with a 15-21 record. The Tigers, on the other hand, entered the day on Wednesday with an 18-19 record. There isn't a team in the American League Central above .500 right now. The Tigers are actually tied for first place with the Cleveland Guardians.

Boston held the Tigers in check across the first two contests of the series and now turns to Gray to try to finish the job. After the Red Sox wrap up the Tigers series, they will begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday back at Fenway Park.