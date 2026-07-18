Red Sox Linked to 20-HR Breakout Bat in Possible Nationals Trade

The Boston Red Sox are a .500 baseball team for the first time since they were 1-1.

Riding an 11-game winning streak into Saturday, the Red Sox are escaping the plight of looking like playoff sellers -- because they'd be in the playoffs if they started right now. So if they're going to reverse course, so to speak, they'd better start thinking about how they can upgrade their offense in trades.

Unsurprisingly, on Saturday, one insider linked the Red Sox to a potential deal for a 20-home-run bat through 90 games. The question would be whether there's a positional fit, and there's legitimate cause for skepticism.

Red Sox a fit for Luis García Jr.?

Washington Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. (2) gestures while running the bases after hitting a homer in the third inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Washington Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr., who was a second baseman for most of his early seasons, was a target for many teams shopping ahead of the Aug. 4 trade deadline.

"Multiple teams are expressing interest in acquiring García in a trade, said people familiar with the situation who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor," wrote Rosenthal.

"The resurgent Boston Red Sox were once thought of as potential sellers, but after a torrid run, they profile as a fit for García, who has played mostly first base this season but also has experience playing second base."

As links go, this one isn't the closest to sounding like a deal. There's no guarantee the Nationals even have interest in letting García go, and if they do, the Red Sox being a fit in Rosenthal's mind doesn't guarantee serious interest there.

The bat fits the lineup, there's no denying it. An .871 OPS from a bat of any kind would elevate the entire club. But he's not going to play first base if he comes to town, as Willson Contreras continues to be among the best in the sport at the position on both sides of the ball.

We don't need to start printing García jerseys at the Fenway Park team store just yet. But the idea that the Red Sox are in the market for offensive upgrades after the season they were having before is pretty exciting.