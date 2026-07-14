Red Sox's Willson Contreras Declares Where He Wants to Play Amid Trade Rumors

The odds of the Boston Red Sox selling off parts at the trade deadline is shrinking by the day, and Willson Contreras doesn't want there to be any doubt.

The Red Sox's newly minted All-Star first baseman would be a hot commodity if Boston made him available, but he wasn't acquired in a trade seven months ago just to be shipped out again. The rumors about him being moved were faint but present for the last couple of months.

Just before he took the stage in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, Contreras had a firm take on where he wanted to play moving forward -- after the trade deadline and perhaps far beyond.

Contreras clearly doesn't want to leave Boston

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) bats against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contreras was asked simply how he liked his first year in Boston, and after talking about the roller coaster of the year that it had been, he gave an unprompted indication that he wanted to stick it out in town for the long haul.

"It's just getting better. I mean, the energy that Fenway brings, it's really unique, and I just like it there. I just love it." Contreras told a gathering of reporters at All-Star media day, via the Section 10 Podcast. “And I told them, just leave me here. I want to stay here."

The Red Sox won nine games in a row going into the break -- including their last three in a row with Contreras serving a five-game suspension for his role in a brawl with the Washington Nationals two weeks ago. But even with three less games under his belt, Contreras hit seven more home runs than any of his Red Sox teammates in the first half and led the team in OPS by a 160-point margin.

It's shaping up to be the best year of his decorated career, and for all the occasional commotion that surrounds his on-field antics, he's seemingly beloved in the Boston clubhouse.

We likely don't have to worry about him getting shipped out now that the Red Sox are this close to the playoffs, especially because he's under contract for two more seasons. But it doesn't hurt to have buy-in.