Red Sox Lose Jahmai Jones Scratched At Last Minute Monday: What We Know

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jahmai Jones has been cooking since he arrived in a trade last month, and he seemingly had a favorable matchup to look forward to on Monday.

The Arizona Diamondbacks arrived at Fenway Park this week for a three-game series with critical postseason implications for both teams, and left-hander Mitch Bratt was slated for the start on Arizona's side. That presented an ideal opportunity to get Jones into the leadoff slot, and in the initial lineup the Red Sox released, that's just where he was.

However, a couple of hours before gametime, the Red Sox dropped a new lineup with no Jones, and it raised immediate alarm bells. A one-game absence may already be guaranteed, but there are still plenty of questions to answer.

Jones scratched Monday for Game 1 vs. Arizona

Jul 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jahmai Jones (37) rounds the bases after hitting a one run home run during the fifth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Red Sox published a new lineup, second baseman Nick Sogard had been inserted for Jones in the leadoff spot. Mickey Gasper, who was recalled from Triple-A to replace the recently injured Masataka Yoshida on Sunday, took Jones' spot at designated hitter and was inserted into the No. 8 slot in the batting order.

UPDATED:

Sogard 2B

Rafaela CF

Abreu RF

Contreras 1B

Rutschman C

Durbin 3B

Monasterio SS

Gasper DH

White LF

Gamboa P — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2026

At the time of publication, the Red Sox had not disclosed any reasoning behind the scratch, nor had one been reported to the best of our knowledge.

To say Jones has been a pleasant surprise for the Red Sox would be a major understatement. In 14 games and 25 plate appearances, he's posted a 1.433 OPS and six RBIs. That's made doubly impressive by the fact that he had a .440 OPS and astonishing minus-1.2 bWAR in his 57 games for the Detroit Tigers this year.

If Jones is injured, the Red Sox's lineup against lefties will lack an obvious threat, and frankly, Jones had even been pulling his weight against righties of late. The flip side is that if the outfielder has to go on the injured list, a spot will open up for one of the three rehabbing major leaguers of this week: Trevor Story, Roman Anthony, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

It's far from an ideal situation, but we'll wait until we know more before overreacting.