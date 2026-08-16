Red Sox Lose Masataka Yoshida to Midgame Injury: What We Know

At a time when the Boston Red Sox could ill afford to sacrifice any offense, they lost one of their more consistent hitters.

Masataka Yoshida has been a nice story this year, as he's slowly carved out an important role for himself with solid offense. He's limited to designated hitter duties because of his lack of foot speed, but he'd been batting either leadoff or in the meat of the Boston order for most of the team's recent games.

On Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, however, Yoshida had to exit the game early. It was one of those injuries that virtually everyone watching could instantly sniff out, and it's hard to envision the lefty being back in the lineup quickly.

Yoshida's hamstring gives out on double

Aug 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) flies out during the fish inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the process of legging out a double into the right field corner in the top of the third inning, Yoshida visibly came up hobbling four or five steps away from second base. He dove headfirst into the bag and reluctantly motioned for a trainer to come out and check on him.

Masataka Yoshida has left the game with a leg injury and it doesn't look good.



He's been swinging a strong bat the last couple of months. Not good. pic.twitter.com/UkYdC3PexP — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) August 15, 2026

As interim manager Chad Tracy came out to check on Yoshida, the on-field interpreter for the Japanese slugger could be seen mouthing the word "hamstring," as if to fill Tracy in.

Yoshida was replaced by pinch-runner Anthony Seigler, who took over the designated hitter spot. The Red Sox had three other players available off the bench for the rest of Saturday night's game.

Hamstrings are tricky, this much we know. The first thing to rule out is a tear, which could put the rest of the regular season in jeopardy, but even a high-grade strain could cause a lengthy injured list stint. The Red Sox will surely have to run tests before determining next steps, but when a player comes up visibly lame, you pretty much know it's not nothing.

If Yoshida has to go on the injured list, the Red Sox can call up any number of bats from Triple-A, and there might only be an opening for a couple of days before veteran shortstop Trevor Story returns from a rehab stint that is slated to start on Sunday.

The more exciting replacement bat would be 22-year-old outfield star Roman Anthony, whose long-awaited rehab stint is expected to begin on Tuesday.