Red Sox Magic Number for Playoff Spot Before Yankees Showdown

The Boston Red Sox have a day off on Thursday before what arguably is going to be the club's most important series of the season over the weekend.

The Red Sox will be hitting the road and facing off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in a four-game series, including a doubleheader on Saturday. This series could go a long way in determining who ends up landing the No. 1 American League Wild Card spot and the No. 2 spot.

Right now, the Yankees hold the top spot with a 75-57 record. The Red Sox have the No. 2 spot with a 73-60 record. Boston is just 2 1/2 games behind the Yankees heading into the four-game set. It's going to be a fun series, to say the least. Plus, there's a very real chance that both Roman Anthony and Trevor Story return to the lineup during the four-game set. There's a lot to watch for.

The Red Sox Are In A Good Place

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that being said, the regular season is winding down. September is almost here and soon enough we're going to start to see teams clinch playoff spots. This series between the Red Sox and Yankees is going to go a long way on that front. Heading into the series, Boston has the third-lowest magic number in the American League to clinch a playoff berth. Boston's magic number is down to 21. The magic number is a combination of wins a team needs to earn a playoff spot and losses by its closest competitor.

Right now, the Red Sox have 29 games left in the regular season. If the Red Sox can stay as hot as they have been, the soonest we could see Boston clinch is likely mid-September. The Red Sox have a 5 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians, who have the No. 3 Wild Card spot. Boston has a 7 1/2-game lead over the Texas Rangers, who are the first team on the outside looking in.

The only two teams in the American League with a lower magic number than Boston are the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees' magic number is at 19. The Rays' magic number is at 15. Boston has been the best team in baseball since the end of June. There's a real chance that the Red Sox should be considered the favorites in the American League. This Yankees series will show a lot, especially because Boston will face off against American League Cy Young contender Cam Schlittler on Friday.