Red Sox Enter Final Stage of Trevor Story Watch

Reinforcements are coming for the Boston Red Sox. Now, it's just a matter of when.

Trevor Story, Roman Anthony and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are all on minor league rehab assignments and will play for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. Then, things could change. Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reported that Story will be evaluated after Worcester's game on Tuesday to determine if he's ready to come back.

"Story, who’s returning from surgery on May 21 to repair a sports hernia, will be re-evaluated after Tuesday’s game with the potential of joining Boston here in Miami on Wednesday or against the Yankees in New York on Friday," Smith wrote.

The Red Sox Are About To Get Trevor Story Back

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) throws to second base to start a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Anthony and Kiner-Falefa, the current expectation is that they will be evaluated on Thursday while the Red Sox have an off day after their three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

By then, we could see Story back on the field. If all goes well on Tuesday, there is a real chance that we see Story return on Wednesday in the series finale between Boston and Miami. It would be a bit easier to wait until the off day on Thursday to make any change, but there are a lot of decisions to make.

On the bright side, Story and Anthony specifically can take this club to a higher level if they play at the level they're capable of. Before Story underwent surgery, he was slashing .206/.244/.303 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 41 games. But it's important to note that he was dealing with the sports hernia injury for a while. Anthony was slashing .229/.354/.321 in 30 games before landing on the Injured List. If these two can play like they did last year, the outlook for the Red Sox will shift from being among the top teams in the American League to being legit World Series contenders.

Before the Red Sox get here, though, they will have to make difficult decisions. Guys like Nick Sogard, Mickey Gasper, Anthony Seigler, Eli White or Jahmai Jones will be impacted by these imminent moves. They have done well for the Red Sox, so it's going to sting no matter who gets sent down to the minors. Fortunately, Sep. 1 is just about here and rosters will expand. But before then, the Red Sox are going to have to send at least one or two guys down to the minors, despite playing well.

Story is likely going to be first up. It all comes down to Tuesday. If all goes well, we could see his big return on Wednesday.