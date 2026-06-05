Red Sox Make Garrett Crochet 60-Day IL Move—What's Next

Garrett Crochet's shoulder fatigue certainly wasn't the quick injured list stint the Boston Red Sox were initially hoping for. In fact, he might as well have never gone on the 15-day IL to begin with.

On Friday, Crochet was officially placed on the 60-day IL, which wasn't so much a surprise as it was confirmation that it will be at least a few more weeks before he's back in action. After sustaining a mild lat strain during a throwing session on Sunday, one had to figure a return wasn't imminent.

The move was made to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa, who was acquired in a Thursday trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Crochet's updated return timeline: not much changed

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/5pWotdnsHO — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2026

While the phrase "Garrett Crochet placed on the 60-day IL" is bound to bring out the doomsday sentiments in Red Sox land, there really wasn't a realistic scenario even before Friday in which the lefty would have returned before that 60-day window expired.

Crochet's initial IL placement took place retroactive to April 26, so the earliest he can return now is June 25. That almost definitely wasn't happening, considering he still needs to resume throwing, graduate to facing live hitters again (which he did once last week), then go on a rehab stint in the minor leagues.

If the timeline keeps dragging out, though, there will be a huge contract clause to begin watching on Crochet's side. If he spends 120 consecutive days on the injured list with what is deemed a major arm injury, his opt-out after the 2030 season is voided and the Red Sox gain two extra years of control, including a $15 million club option for 2032.

All we know otherwise is that Crochet will resume throwing once he's "asymptomatic," or presumably, pain-free. That's the sort of thing that's impossible to analyze unless your name is Garrett Crochet and you're waking up to assess both your lat and shoulder in one go.

In the middle of what is becoming a nightmarish season for the Red Sox, the incentive to rush Crochet back is quite low.