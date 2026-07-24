Red Sox No. 3 Prospect Punished for Slapping Opposing Catcher

Boston Red Sox top prospect Justin Gonzales had the most viral moment of the week thus far in the minors, but he paid the price for his fame.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old Gonzales launched his 13th home run of the season for the High-A Greenville Drive. He admired the shot, puffed out his jersey, and stared back at the opposing catcher on the Hub City Spartanburgers (a hilarious name to be involved in a conflict).

CHAOS IN GREENVILLE 😯



Justin Gonzalez DEMOLISHES a three-run homer and benches clear as he crosses the plate.



(🎥@Hunter_Noll) pic.twitter.com/wXTz8ISqRU — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 23, 2026

When catcher Cal Stark got in Gonzales's face as he crossed home plate, benches cleared and Gonzales slapped Stark in the head as their teammates were attempting to separate the pair. Video of the incident spread like wildfire across baseball social media, and it was hardly in doubt that discipline was coming.

Gonzales tapped for three-game suspension

Fans watch the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at the base of the Green Monster April 23 at Fenway Park in Boston. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to a Friday report from Brendan Campbell of SoxProspects, Gonzales received a three-game suspension. The Drive were rained out on Thursday, so there hadn't been a game in between the incident and the suspension.

Gonzales, who MLB Pipeline ranks as the Red Sox's No. 3 prospect, is the closest thing the Red Sox have in their farm system to Aaron Judge. He was listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds last season, but came to spring training this season at a self-reported 6-foot-6, 270 pounds. He throws 98 mph from the outfield and hit the hardest exit velocity of any Red Sox player in spring training at 117 mph.

In other words, Gonzales wouldn't be high on many folks' lists of people they'd want to get slapped by. Credit is due in some capacity to Stark for being unintimidated by a mountain of a human.

Of course, if anything either party said crossed a line, we don't condone it. But if the teenage Gonzales can learn from this moment, it's doubtful this suspension will mar the way anyone looks at him. The Sox should want players with fire; the minor leagues are the right place to learn where the line is.

In 73 High-A games this year, Gonzales owns a .263/.379/.443 slash line, 13 home runs, 40 RBI, and 52 runs scored.