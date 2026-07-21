'We're Winning the Dogfights:' Caleb Durbin Represents Red Sox's Gritty Rebound

The Boston Red Sox are firing on all cylinders right now and there isn't a player who has been a better encapsulation than this than third baseman Caleb Durbin.

Durbin mightily struggled to kick off the 2026 season, like the Red Sox in general. Through Durbin's first 48 games, he slashed .163/.241/.238 with a .479 OPS, one homer and 16 RBIs. Boston was 20-28 in those 48 games played. Since then, he has turned his season around — just like Boston in general.

In Durbin's last 44 games, he has slashed .304/.353/.551 with a .903 OPS, nine homers and 26 RBIs. Boston has gone 28-16 in that stretch. It's been an unbelievable turnaround for Boston in general, and Durbin has obviously played a big role. Monday night was a perfect example of this. Durbin stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning with the score knotted at five between the Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles and blasted his 10th homer of the season to put Boston ahead and ultimately win its 14th straight game, the second-longest streak in franchise history.

After the game, Durbin unsurprisingly nailed the messaging about how the club is playing right now and the organization's mentality.

"It's what it's about, man," Durbin said of the crowd at Fenway Park following his go-ahead homer. "We're playing really good baseball right now. We're playing Red Sox baseball. We're fired up. We want to keep it rolling. ...

Caleb Durbin Is Cooking

Jul 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) throws to first for an out during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's just the way we're winning, man. We're having games where we're scoring a lot and winning by a lot and we have games where we're coming back, like this. We're winning the dogfights. That's what you need going into the postseason. It doesn't matter what the score is. Fenway is rocking. It's a lot of fun right now."

Caleb Durbin after hitting the go-ahead homer in the Red Sox 14th straight victory 👀🔥



🎙️@WebsterOnTV



presented by @WBMasonCo 🤝 pic.twitter.com/l6vob8FqrM — NESN (@NESN) July 21, 2026

Boston has gone from 14 games below .500 a few weeks ago to now being three games above .500. The Red Sox are holding an American League Wild Card spot right now as well and are somehow just six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

There were plenty of people giving up on Boston a few weeks ago. That was the case for Durbin early on this season as well. Fortunately, the Major League Baseball is a 162-game marathon, rather than a smaller-sample sprint. There's still a lot of season left and both Durbin, and the Red Sox in general, are on the rise.