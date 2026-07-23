Red Sox Eyeing Angels' Zach Neto to Fix Lineup Problem: Report

Rumors around Major League Baseball are really starting to pick up steam with the trade deadline now under two weeks away.

A handful of names have been tossed around as potential fits for the Boston Red Sox and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon took it to another level on Thursday. Rosenthal and Sammon reported that the Red Sox view Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto as a "strong fit" with the deadline approaching fast.

"Picture Zach Neto in a Boston Red Sox uniform. The idea, at least from the Red Sox’s perspective, is not far-fetched," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "The Sox, after expressing interest in the Los Angeles Angels shortstop last offseason, continue to view him as a strong fit, according to people briefed on their discussions but granted anonymity to speak freely."

The Red Sox Like Zach Neto

Jul 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Bryan Torres (39) is out at second as Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) throws to first during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, this doesn't guarantee that Neto is coming to Boston, or anything of that matter. But this is concrete reporting about a player Boston at least has a level of interest in and it wasn't the first time Neto was mentioned.

It's not hard to see why Neto would be a good fit, though. He's 25 years old and has three more seasons of control left through the 2029 season. He was a 5.1-WAR player in 2024 and a 5.3-WAR player in 2025. In comparison, Trevor Story, who was great for Boston last year, finished the season as a 4.1-WAR player and is 33 years old. Neto crushes from the right side of the plate and has 19 homers, 46 RBIs and 21 doubles this season in 100 games played. He's at 2.7 wins above replacement so far with plenty of season left. So far this season, he's slashing .238/.326/.446 with a .771 OPS.

Since this past offseason, it has been talked about over and over again how the Red Sox lack power from the right side of the playe. Neto would solve that immediately. In fact, this is the biggest problem with the organization as a whole. So, if you go out and get Neto, it's immediately fixed.

What If Boston Actually Landed Zach Neto?

Jul 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Bryan Torres (39) is out at second as Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) throws to first during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Red Sox were to get a guy like Neto, it would solve the right-handed offensive problem, while giving the club more questions in the infield. If you get a guy like Neto, he's your shortstop for the foreseeable future. Defensively, he hasn't been great this season. He's in the second percentile with -8 outs above average. Still, he's young and can improve.

If you add Neto, then all of a sudden you have a lot of questions with Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer. Story seems closer to a return than Mayer, so you could easily shift him over to second base. But what about when Mayer returns? In that scenario, you could shift Story to designated hitter and Mayer to second base. Or, if the Red Sox feel like Mayer needs more seasoning down in the minors, you could send him to Triple-A.

When it comes to Neto, the price tag to acquire him would be very high. Boston would certainly have to give up at least one of its young starting pitchers. On the big league club, that's Payton Tolle, Connelly Early and Jake Bennett. Down in the minors, that's Anthony Eyanson, Kyson Witherspoon, or Marcus Phillips. Boston would have to likely give up at least one of these guys, plus more. No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias or No. 3 prospect Justin Gonzales would be someone to watch. Or, even Mayer.

To get a 25-year-old shortstop with star potential, you have to pay a high price.

At this point, it's certainly something worth considering and seeing what that price is. Again, Neto would help this club this season, and into the future. He's young enough to fit the core and would immediately solve a need in the middle infield.

Sure, there would be questions, but it's something Craig Breslow and the Red Sox's front office should be all over. If you have Neto at shortstop and Story can return to his form from last season at second base or DH, all of a sudden the offense would be significantly better. Mix that with the elite rotation, and this club would be a World Series contender.