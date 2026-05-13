Red Sox Not Sending Cheery Signals on Roman Anthony's Return

Wednesday is Roman Anthony's 22nd birthday, but it's not as easy as Boston Red Sox fans would have liked to celebrate their young star.

For the seventh-straight game, Anthony won't be in the Red Sox's starting lineup after spraining his right wrist on May 4 against the Detroit Tigers. The closer we get to Anthony being eligible to return from the 10-day injured list on Friday, the less likely that proposition seems.

Manager Chad Tracy spoke about Anthony on Tuesday, as the young outfielder was once again seen with a brace on the injured wrist for the entire evening. Tracy's vague messaging only highlighted the uncertainty that seems to be growing around the youngster's eventual return date.

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When should Red Sox fans expect Anthony back? Probably not soon...

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Roman’s improving,” Tracy said, per Meredith Perri of MassLive. “Just small, incremental improvements and we’ll just keep going until we get to the point where we feel like we’re in a good spot.”

How small? It certainly would feel better if Anthony had marked off any milestones, but instead we just have to trust Tracy that the new 22-year-old is feeling just a bit better. But is that "back early next week" better or "back in late June" better?

Anthony's absences are becoming an increasingly uncomfortable topic for Red Sox fans. As user Red Sox Stats on X pointed out Wednesday, the former No. 1 overall prospect will have appeared in only 71% of Boston's games as of Thursday, and that number is only about to keep shrinking.

The language Tracy is using makes it seem as though Anthony still hasn't cleared any basic hurdles.

“It’s mostly strengthening,” said Tracy, per Perri. “Eventually, we’ll get to strong gripping. That’s the biggest thing for him: when do we get to feel like the grip strength is there? When we’re in there, we’re in a better spot.”

Nearly everyone thought Anthony would become the face of the Red Sox franchise coming into the season, and any struggles he's had early on shouldn't be a dissuading factor. But injuries matter more than ever, so if Anthony is more injury-prone than most or isn't a fast healer, there could be reason for pause.