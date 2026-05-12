Red Sox Post Grim Lineup With Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony Out

The Boston Red Sox announced their lineup without Willson Contreras on Tuesday, and the results were... quite something.

Facing longtime Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in his fourth start back from shoulder surgery, the Red Sox were missing Contreras, who suffered a right-hand contusion on a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's game. They also remain without outfielder Roman Anthony, who has taken to wearing a wrist brace in the dugout, for at least two more days.

So what do the Red Sox look like without their best hitter to this point, plus their most promising young star? Well, there's a guy batting under .200 in a third of the spots (what's new?), plus a guy playing his second major league game of the year in arguably the most important spot in the order.

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Mickey Gasper is the new Willson Contreras?

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Mickey Gasper (30) singles during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Contreras had settled into the No. 2 spot in the order, and rather than reconfiguring the way the rest of the lineup was working around him, Boston simply plugged Mickey Gasper into his position at first base and the two-hole at once.

Gasper was recalled from Triple-A Worcester when Anthony went on the injured list on Thursday, but he did go 3-for-4 with two doubles and Boston's only RBI on Sunday. The 30-year-old owns a career .154 batting average at the major league level in 59 games, but there's a case to be made for playing the hot hand when everyone else is cold around him.

On the pitcher's mound, Wheeler will be opposed by Red Sox opener Jovani Morán, who opened for Brayan Bello the last time he took the hill. Bello went on to throw seven innings and allow only one earned run on 94 pitches, by far his best outing of the season, in interim manager Chad Tracy's first time experimenting with the opener setup.

Here's the rest of interim manager Tracy's lineup for the 6:45 p.m. first pitch at Fenway Park.

Sure smells like two runs or less against a premier pitcher, but perhaps the Sox will surprise us for once.