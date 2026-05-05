Red Sox Owner John Henry Gives Rare Quote Amid Fan Discontent

John Henry's presence at Boston Red Sox games has become more visible over the past year, but we still haven't heard him speak.

During the Red Sox's abysmal start to the season, which hit a new low this past weekend as the equally bad Houston Astros came to Fenway Park and won a series, fan discontent has been at an all-time high. Chants of "Sell the Team" have become a semi-regular occurrence early on, with broadcast cameras catching Henry reacting to said chants at one point in early April.

John Henry hears the chants: “Oh, sell the team.”



(🎥 via @JakeIggy) pic.twitter.com/9e5TcKEjyJ — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) April 7, 2026

Henry signed off on chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's decision to fire long-time manager Alex Cora, but caused some controversy by neglecting to speak publicly about the firing, also skipping out on the meeting Breslow and CEO Sam Kennedy had with the players afterward.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Henry's first public comments on 2026 Red Sox

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox owner John Henry (left) stands on the field with his wife Linda Pizzuti Henry during batting practice before game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Monday, Henry made his first public comments of the season on the Red Sox... in a very roundabout way.

Henry was profiled by the Sports Business Journal as the publication's lifetime achievement honoree for the year, and wound up giving writer Bill King his thoughts on those angry fans and their chants.

“Fans get frustrated,” Henry told King over email. “The Sox looked terrible for (their) first 25 games. I remember a plane flying overhead when we (Liverpool) were beating Manchester United 7-0 that read ‘FSG OUT!’”

“It doesn’t mean you ignore them, it means you work harder – you don’t settle for mediocrity. You have to win."

The relationship between Henry and Red Sox fans began to sour after the 2019 season, when Dave Dombrowski was let go as the president of baseball operations and his replacement, Chaim Bloom, seemingly came into office with the directive to trade Mookie Betts.

Since that fateful trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, numerous other big names have followed Betts out the door (Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, Cora) when many fans would likely argue it was unnecessary.

To blame the Red Sox's poor play this season on ownership would be a matter of oversimplification, as playing the blame game often is. But given that it's now been six years since Red Sox fans saw Henry in front of a microphone, it's also unlikely they'll accept his brief written comments as a commitment to excellence.