Red Sox CEO Delivers Impassioned Defense of Owner John Henry
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Boston Red Sox principal owner John Henry has become a surprisingly divisive figure based on resume.
The Red Sox lead Major League Baseball with four World Series titles in the years since Henry took over the team in 2002. But a widespread perception that Henry has become more hands-off and/or devotes less of his resources to the Red Sox since their last championship in 2018 has percolated.
In the wake of the Red Sox firing manager Alex Cora and many of his assistants, Henry did not address the media. That wasn't a major surprise, considering it's been over six years since he last did so. But he was present in Baltimore for the firings, so someone from the organization had to shed light on why the owner did not answer for the move.
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Sam Kennedy answers the questions Henry won't
On Tuesday, chief executive officer Sam Kennedy took on that duty. During an appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," Kennedy defended Henry, which has seemingly become one of his chief responsibilities.
"John Henry is deeply engaged with this organization," Kennedy told Hill and his cohosts. "For those of you who know John, he doesn't always do it in the most public-facing way. He's very selective in terms of how he engages with the media, but that should not ever be confused with a lack of involvement or care.
"John's in regular communication daily with me, with Craig Breslow, with people across the organization. It's very personal for him. He cares deeply about this team. He and I and Craig flew together to Baltimore. He was there every step of the way, having the direct conversations with those impacted, having direct conversations with players in the clubhouse the next day. He's been in touch with players over the course of the last 48, 72 hours."
To the best of our knowledge, no Red Sox player had publicly acknowledged speaking to Henry as of Tuesday. That doesn't guarantee that it hasn't happened, of course.
While fans might well prefer Henry to speak on record from time to time, what they really care about is their owner prioritizing winning over revenue. Many feel that hasn't been the case in recent years, and perhaps Henry's silence furthers that notion for some.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com