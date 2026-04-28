Red Sox CEO Delivers Impassioned Defense of Owner John Henry

Boston Red Sox principal owner John Henry has become a surprisingly divisive figure based on resume.

The Red Sox lead Major League Baseball with four World Series titles in the years since Henry took over the team in 2002. But a widespread perception that Henry has become more hands-off and/or devotes less of his resources to the Red Sox since their last championship in 2018 has percolated.

In the wake of the Red Sox firing manager Alex Cora and many of his assistants, Henry did not address the media. That wasn't a major surprise, considering it's been over six years since he last did so. But he was present in Baltimore for the firings, so someone from the organization had to shed light on why the owner did not answer for the move.

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Sam Kennedy answers the questions Henry won't

Jul 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; President and CEO of the Boston Red Sox Sam Kennedy applauds before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, chief executive officer Sam Kennedy took on that duty. During an appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," Kennedy defended Henry, which has seemingly become one of his chief responsibilities.

"John Henry is deeply engaged with this organization," Kennedy told Hill and his cohosts. "For those of you who know John, he doesn't always do it in the most public-facing way. He's very selective in terms of how he engages with the media, but that should not ever be confused with a lack of involvement or care.

"John's in regular communication daily with me, with Craig Breslow, with people across the organization. It's very personal for him. He cares deeply about this team. He and I and Craig flew together to Baltimore. He was there every step of the way, having the direct conversations with those impacted, having direct conversations with players in the clubhouse the next day. He's been in touch with players over the course of the last 48, 72 hours."

To the best of our knowledge, no Red Sox player had publicly acknowledged speaking to Henry as of Tuesday. That doesn't guarantee that it hasn't happened, of course.

While fans might well prefer Henry to speak on record from time to time, what they really care about is their owner prioritizing winning over revenue. Many feel that hasn't been the case in recent years, and perhaps Henry's silence furthers that notion for some.