Red Sox Promote Jedixson Páez, Cut 3-Year Veteran in September Shakeup
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September is officially here and that means rosters are expanding across Major League Baseball.
The final month of the 2026 regular season has arrived and that means that from here on out, clubs will be able to have 28 players on the active roster, instead of 26. For the Red Sox, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been the obvious name to watch over the last week, or so. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Kiner-Falefa has been activated off the Injured List and brought back up to Boston. That's not all, though. Boston announced that 22-year-old Jedixson Páez has been selected to the big league roster and that he will make his Boston debut on Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners.
To make room on the roster, Boston placed Eduardo Rivera on the 60-day Injured List and designated Brett Harris for assignment as a result.
"Selected right-handed pitcher Jedixson Páez to the Major League roster from Triple-A Worcester," the Red Sox announced. "He will start tonight's game against the Seattle Mariners. Reinstated infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the 60-day Injured List. Recalled left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rivera from Triple-A Worcester and placed him on the 60-day Injured List with a lumbar strain. Designated infielder Brett Harris for assignment."
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Return
Kiner-Falefa is the exact type of veteran you want on a team for a playoff push. He's been around the block, to say the least. He was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays last year as they made a run to the World Series, for example. He's a talented player in his own right and he was batting .277 before landing on the Injured List. More importantly, though, he's going to bring roster flexibility and veteran leadership to a young roster down the stretch.
Jedixson Páez Boston Debut
Páez was picked in the Rule 5 Draft by the Chicago White Sox and actually made his big league debut earlier in the campaign with them. He pitched in three games before being returned to Boston. He has made three starts with Triple-A Worcester this season and has a 2.92 ERA down there. Now, he's getting a chance to show Boston fans what he can do.
Eduardo Rivera 60-Day Injured List
Rivera's season is over, but it was a successful one. He made his big league debut and got into four games, including three starts for Boston. Most of his season was spent with Triple-A Worcester, where he logged a 2.96 ERA in 24 appearances. The 23-year-old has a bright future.
Brett Harris DFA'd
Harris is a roster casualty here. The three-year MLB veteran played in just one game for the Red Sox in the majors earlier in the season. His 2026 season has been split between the Red Sox's organization and the Athletics' organization. Now, he's being designated for assignment and clubs will have a chance to claim him.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy