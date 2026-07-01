Red Sox-Athletics 'Closing In' On Trade to Send Brett Harris to Boston

The Boston Red Sox's winning streak snapped on Tuesday night at five games in a wild affair against the Washington Nationals.

Boston ended up falling, 8-1, at home at Fenway Park. Connelly Early took the mound and was only able to pitch four innings before leaving with what the team called "left elbow discomfort." He was great before coming out of the game. Early pitched four shutout innings and struck out five batters, but now we wait to see if it is anything serious for the young lefty. After the game on Tuesday, Early shared that he's "not too concerned," but there will be imaging done on Wednesday.

Also, Willson Contreras was ejected for the second straight game. He charged the mound, which led to the benches clearing. Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli yelled, "Sit down boy," towards Contreras after striking him out. This began the back and forth and Contreras threw his helmet.

Willson Contreras threw his helmet at someone after Cade Cavalli told him to "sit down boy" pic.twitter.com/Yr6G8sdSEW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 1, 2026

If that wasn't enough action, the Red Sox were also working the phones after the game and reportedly is "closing in" on a trade to acquire three-year big league veteran infielder Brett Harris from the Athletics, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Sources: Red Sox closing in on a trade with the A's for Brett Harris in an effort to shore up their infield depth. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 1, 2026

"Sources: Red Sox closing in on a trade with the A's for Brett Harris in an effort to shore up their infield depth," Cotillo wrote.

Breaking Down The Brett Harris-Red Sox Trade

Sep 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Brett Harris (11) runs toward third base against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com reported that 2024 20th-round pick Ben Hansen is heading to the Athletics in the deal.

"RHP Ben Hansen is going to the Athletics in the trade, I’m told," Parker wrote. "Hansen was the Red Sox 20th round pick in 2024 out of BYU and was pitching in Greenville."

This isn't a deal that is going to move the needle for the fanbase right now. Harris is a 28-year-old infielder who was designated for assignment by the Athletics earlier in the week. So far in his big league career, he has gotten time at third base and second base across 73 games of action. His best season in the majors was in 2025. Last year, he slashed .274/.349/.342 with a .692 OPS, five RBIs, seven walks, and five doubles in 32 games played.

This season, he has played in just five games in the big leagues. Back in 2024, he played in 36 games in the majors after making his debut.

He will be a good Triple-A bat to have, though. Despite a limited opportunity in the majors this season, Harris has slashed .336/.441/.537 with five homers and 34 RBIs in 37 games in Triple-A this season. So, the Red Sox are adding yet another depth bat who can play second base and third base. In exchange, the Red Sox are sending a High-A hurler with a 4.75 ERA in 13 appearances this season, including two starts, to the Athletics.

Again, it's not a deal that is going to move the needle in Boston's favor right now, but Harris is another intriguing depth bat for the infield, which is important because the Red Sox have been plagued by injuries all season. Right now, Boston is missing its starting middle infield. So, adding another option is good simply from a depth standpoint for Triple-A.