Red Sox Promote Rising Star Prospect to Face Critical Double-A Test

After cleaning out the top of their farm system during last week's trade deadline, the Red Sox are banking on the guys they have left.

Twenty-two-year-old shortstop Henry Godbout, the Red Sox's second-round pick out of the University of Virginia last summer, now ranks high on the organizational top prospect lists. He's warranted that ranking with outstanding play this year, but he's about to face a critical test.

According to a Sunday report from Chase Ford of MiLB Central, the Red Sox are promoting Godbout to Double-A Portland, just 52 games into his minor-league career. Godbout will now make what most agree is the toughest jump in affiliated ball in terms of competition, especially when it comes to the quality of pitching he'll face.

Why Godbout earned the call

May 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers infielder Henry Godbout (2) tags Florida State Seminoles outfielder James Tibbs III (22) to start a double play in the fourth inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Though he missed nearly two months on the injured list this season, Godbout hasn't allowed his momentum to stall at the plate. With a .428 on-base percentage and .902 OPS in 39 games (34 of them in High-A), he's looked like he's quickly outgrown the low levels of the minors.

Godbout worked hard to add lift to his swing and pull the ball more before the season started, and that's a quality he'll need to show off a lot in Double-A and Triple-A to earn his way to Boston. He's put up seven home runs and seven doubles this season -- not bad at all, but not yet at a place where the Red Sox can pencil him in as a future middle-of-the-order guy.

Defensively, Godbout has some kinks to work out -- or perhaps he's simply proving he won't be a shortstop long-term. He's made eight errors in 32 games at shortstop this season, and has yet to play elsewhere in the new calendar year. He did have six games at second base last summer in Low-A.

At the end of the day, teams like guys who can flat-out hit, even if their position is a bit of a mystery box. The Red Sox have to be over the moon with how Godbout has handled the bat since becoming a professional, and now he'll face a much tougher test to determine how sure his big-league future might be