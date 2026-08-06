On Thursday, as the Boston Red Sox were preparing to shoot for their eighth win in a row, one member of the 40-man roster was cut loose.

Left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa, who the Red Sox acquired in a trade for cash considerations on June 4, was released by the organization, according to an official announcement. The 28-year-old southpaw made only one appearance in the majors in a Red Sox uniform.

The Red Sox dropped their 40-man roster down to 38 active players with the move. Those spots could go to players being activated from the 60-day injured list (like shortstop Trevor Story or pitcher Tanner Houck), or they could be used on waiver pickups.

What La Sorsa's release means moving forward

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Joe La Sorsa throws a pitch in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The Reds won, 13-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The vast majority of La Sorsa's time in the Red Sox organization was spent with Triple-A Worcester, where he was optioned on June 8. In 6 1/3 innings for the Worcester Red Sox, the lefty did not allow a run, with five hits allowed and four strikeouts.

In his one game for the Red Sox in the majors, La Sorsa gave up a home run on the first pitch he threw to the New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Two inherited runners also scored on that play, so La Sorsa's appearance turned a tight 3-1 game into a 6-1 blowout.

At the end of the day, this was a journeyman arm who came to the Red Sox at a time when pitching injuries were piling up. He's been let go by three other organizations since the end of the 2024 season -- the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds in addition to the Pirates. And he sports a career 5.34 ERA in 57 1/23 major league innings.

La Sorsa has also pitched in each of the last two World Baseball Classics for Team Italy, including a memorable escape from a bases-loaded jam against the Netherlands during the final game of pool play in 2023.

8. Joe La Sorsa yells "I'M HIM" after getting the strikeout 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SPMZUynBsG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 21, 2024

So the Red Sox probably weren't sitting on a hidden gem here, but at the same time, it's hard to fault anything La Sorsa did while he was in the organization. At the end of the day, it's all a numbers game.