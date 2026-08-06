Red Sox Skipper Provides Update After Willson Contreras' Sudden Exit

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras has avoided the injured list all year, but the scares have been numerous.

In addition to dealing with nagging hand and foot issues during the year, Contreras missed a game last week when he was drilled in the head by a fastball. So when he abruptly left the game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night with the Red Sox only up 2-0, there was plenty of nervous energy among the fan base.

Fortunately, at least from a long-term perspective, those fans could breathe a bit easier once the reason for Contreras' exit was revealed.

Contreras was sick; should be no issue going forward

Aug 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Red Sox's midgame announcement, Contreras left the game due to illness. The Red Sox hung on for a 4-0 win, their seventh in a row, and interim manager Chad Tracy provided an update on the slugger's condition in his postgame media availability.

“He’s a little under the weather,” Tracy said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “Feeling a little sick and then we took some temperatures as the game was going. Temperature started to go up. He started to get a little dizzy so we thought it was best to get him out of there.”

Contreras had an outsized impact on the game in the short time he was in there. After he was awkwardly bumped by White Sox left fielder Sam Antonacci on the first ground ball of the game, he dropped in an RBI single in front of Antonacci to start the scoring in the bottom of the first.

Then, in the third, Contreras gunned down Antonacci at home plate after the rookie unwisely tried to score from second on a grounder down the line that third baseman Caleb Durbin dove for, snagged deep behind the bag, and then threw late to first.

As far as the illness goes, even if the Red Sox want to get Contreras a Thursday breather with a mid-afternoon start time on tap, there should be no long-term reason for concern. Nothing, it seems, can stop the Red Sox's momentum at the moment.