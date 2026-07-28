Red Sox Get Good News on Curtis Mead After Early Exit

The Boston Red Sox had a real scare on Monday night against the Athletics.

Boston kicked off a four-game series against the Athletics coming off a series win against the Toronto Blue Jays. On top of that, the Red Sox inserted 25-year-old slugger Curtis Mead into the lineup for the first time as a member of the organization after being acquired earlier in the week in a trade with the Washington Nationals for Connelly Early.

Mead was brought in to come and be a big right-handed bat for the club in the middle infield. But he was forced to exit his first game with the organization in the fourth inning on Monday night after being hit by a pitch on his hand/wrist.

Here’s the HBP of Curtis Mead pic.twitter.com/qic4dL7nJ5 — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) July 28, 2026

After the game, Mead spoke to the media and shared that he can squeeze his hand and that his X-Rays came back negative.

The Red Sox Had A Scare

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) grounds out resulting in an RBI during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I felt okay," Mead said. "Squeezing my hand feels okay. Just a little bit of pain rotating. We were able to get an X-Ray and everything looked okay. I'm hopeful I will feel better tomorrow morning and it won't be a problem."

Curtis Mead provides an update on the injury that forced him out of his Red Sox debut 👀🎙️



presented by @WBMasonCo 🤝 pic.twitter.com/NngupMcS3k — NESN (@NESN) July 28, 2026

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy spoke after the game and said that he believes that the club "dodged a bullet" with the young slugger.

"We're just going to take a day-to-day and see how he feels coming in, but a little sore. But at least right now, it looks like we dodged a bullet maybe."

This is the type of update Boston certainly needed after the scare. The Red Sox gave up a lot to bring Mead to town. Sure, there's a lot of pitching in the pipeline, but Early showed that he can have success in the majors already and was pitching well for Boston before landing on the Injured List.

That shows how highly the Red Sox view Mead. He's having a breakout season with 17 homers and 48 RBIs and can play all over the infield. What makes him stand out is the fact that he gives the Red Sox more protection at the top of the order.

On Monday, the Red Sox had him batting second with Masataka Yoshida leading off. Willson Contreras batted third with Wilyer Abreu at No. 4, Ceddanne Rafaela at No. 5 and Caleb Durbin at No. 6. There are no holes in that top six. Yoshida has been red-hot. Then, pitchers won't be able to pitch around Mead with Contreras and Abreu behind him. When healthy, this top of the order can be explosive. Contreras has been Boston's best hitter all season. If he can come up to the plate with more guys, that would obviously be for the best and Mead can help with that.

Fortunately, he seems to have avoided the worst-case scenario. But, now we have to wait to see how he responds on Tuesday.